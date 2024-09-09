The Leamington Food and Drink Festival 2024.placeholder image
The Leamington Food and Drink Festival 2024.

In pictures: a gallery of photos from the Leamington Food and Drink Festival 2024

By Oliver Williams
Published 9th Sep 2024, 14:59 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2024, 09:36 BST
Here are the photos kindly sent in to us from some of the people who attended the Leamington and Food and Drink Festival over the weekend.

The event, which is a paradise for food lovers both living in and around the town and from further afield, drew large crowds to the Pump Room Gardens on Saturday and Sunday (September 7 and 8) and featured a huge variety of food and drink stalls with many local vendors, live music, and live cookery demonstrations.

For more information visit https://leamingtonfoodfestival.co.uk/

Lockhart's Bar.

1. Leamington Food and Drink Festival 2024

Lockhart's Bar. Photo: Chalmers News PR

The South African Street Food stall went down a treat.

2. Leamington Food and Drink Festival 2024

The South African Street Food stall went down a treat. Photo: Chalmers News PR

The Tuscan Sandwiches stall

3. Leamington Food and Drink Festival 2024

The Tuscan Sandwiches stall Photo: Chalmers News PR

Bianca Rodrigues-Perry of Bia's Kitchen Show with Kirsty Leahy and David Blick of Warwickshire Gin Comany.

4. Leamington Food and Drink Festival 2024

Bianca Rodrigues-Perry of Bia's Kitchen Show with Kirsty Leahy and David Blick of Warwickshire Gin Comany. Photo: Chalmers News PR

Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Leamington
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice