The Leopard, in Oakley Wood Road, Bishop's Tachbrook, closed in late August for it to undergo the extensive makeover with many of its facilities being upgraded.

Stonegate Group, the company which owns the Leopard, has said: “With a new look and feel, The Leopard reopens with fine contemporary décor refreshing the internal area, helping fuel a welcoming and luxurious atmosphere.

"The outdoor area has been perfected with new dining furniture, complimenting the existing alfresco dining experience, while the outdoor bar has also undergone a refurbishment.

"Four-legged friends are welcome throughout the venue aside from the dining room, with the gastropub being a popular spot for dog walkers popping in for a tipple.

"“Rest assured, we have been very careful to upgrade our facilities while staying true to the building’s natural charm, we’re thrilled to be opening our doors once again and show guests what we have been working on behind the scenes.”

1 . The Leopard Pub has undergone a six-figure refurbishment The Leopard Pub has undergone a six-figure refurbishment. Photo: Stonegate Group

