In pictures: The Leamington Food & Drink Festival 2025

Returning for its 18th year, the free-to-attend festival which is one of Leamington’s most popular events, took place at the Pump Room Gardens on September 6 and 7.

Around 120 exhibitors showcased everything from street food to local produce – including many Leamington-based bars, cafes, restaurants and producers.

Festival highlights included the Live Cookery Theatre, sponsored by Davison’s Law, where top local chefs held demonstrations for the crowds.

Among those showcasing their skills were Karolina English and Ela Zaborowska, Aubrey Allen, Bia’s Kitchen Show, Tetiana Tatarina,

Turtle Bay, Nedal Chalouha, Bread for Life, The House, Rosa’s Thai, Good Food Cartel and Sophie Hyam

Budding young chefs enjoyed the Kids Make and Bake Cookery School, with award-winning cookery school Get Cooking.

There was also live music from local performers at the bandstand.

For more information about the annual event visit https://leamingtonfoodfestival.co.uk/

