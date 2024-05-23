In pictures: the Leamington pub beer gardens you can enjoy this summer

We asked landlords to send in the photos to show the gardens at their establishments as they get set for welcoming customers to enjoy the warmer weather in the coming days, weeks and months.
And, as you can see, Leamington residents and visitors are spoilt for choice from pubs both in and around the town and a bit further afield where they can enjoy cold drinks and good food in the sunshine.
1. Leamington pub beer gardens
Whitnash Sports & Social Club has a new family area, play ground and astro turf pitch in its beer garden for this summer. Photo: Richard Green
2. Leamington pub beer gardens
The Fusilier in Sydenham prides itself on being a pub for the entire community and puts on children's events in its beer gardens during the summer. Here is the beer garden lit up in the evening. Photo: Siobhan Bermingham
3. Leamington pub beer gardens
The Green Man in Tachbrook Street has Only Fools and Horses wall at in its Beer Garden. Photo: Cara Westmacott
4. Leamington pub beer gardens
The Fleur De Lys in Lownsford, just outside of Leamington, has a lovely canal side beer garden. Photo: WE ARE // THE CLARKES