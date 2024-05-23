The White Hart at Ufton's beer garden has stunning views over the countryside outside of Leamington.The White Hart at Ufton's beer garden has stunning views over the countryside outside of Leamington.
In pictures: the Leamington pub beer gardens you can enjoy this summer

By Oliver Williams
Published 23rd May 2024, 12:00 BST
Here is a selection of the Leamington pub beer gardens you can enjoy this summer.

We asked landlords to send in the photos to show the gardens at their establishments as they get set for welcoming customers to enjoy the warmer weather in the coming days, weeks and months.

And, as you can see, Leamington residents and visitors are spoilt for choice from pubs both in and around the town and a bit further afield where they can enjoy cold drinks and good food in the sunshine.

Whitnash Sports & Social Club has a new family area, play ground and astro turf pitch in its beer garden for this summer.

Whitnash Sports & Social Club has a new family area, play ground and astro turf pitch in its beer garden for this summer. Photo: Richard Green

The Fusilier in Sydenham prides itself on being a pub for the entire community and puts on children's events in its beer gardens during the summer. Here is the beer garden lit up in the evening.

The Fusilier in Sydenham prides itself on being a pub for the entire community and puts on children's events in its beer gardens during the summer. Here is the beer garden lit up in the evening. Photo: Siobhan Bermingham

The Green Man in Tachbrook Street has Only Fools and Horses wall at in its Beer Garden.

The Green Man in Tachbrook Street has Only Fools and Horses wall at in its Beer Garden. Photo: Cara Westmacott

The Fleur De Lys in Lownsford, just outside of Leamington, has a lovely canal side beer garden.

The Fleur De Lys in Lownsford, just outside of Leamington, has a lovely canal side beer garden. Photo: WE ARE // THE CLARKES

