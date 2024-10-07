In pictures: the Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth Indian restaurants celebrated in National Curry Week

As part of that, Warwickshire World, The Courier and The Kenilworth Weekly News are highlighting some of the best Indian restaurants in and around our towns.
Lovers of Indian cuisine in all three towns are spoilt for choice.
Here are the restaurants and takeaways featured on National Curry Weeks’ online map.
1. National Curry Week 2024
Mohammed Ahad, the owner of Millennium Balti in Bath Street, Leamington, and his three brothers were presented with the award for being voted as the best Indian restaurant in Warwickshire at the Asian Curry Awards 2021. Photo: Millenium Balti
2. National Curry Week 2024
Owner of the Guy of Warwick pub Mashuk Miah. The pub is being celebrated in National Curry Week for its Indian cuisine. Photo: Photo by Owen Thompson and Luke Cave.
3. National Curry Week 2024
Saffron Gold in Warwick. Photo: Saffron Gold
4. National Curry Week 2024
The family-run business Bombay in Regent Street, Leamington, won in the Best Restaurant category at the Curry Life Awards 2023. Pictured are father and daughter team Iftehar and Nissa Ahmed. Photo: Picture supplied.