Warwick Spice has 24 years of success under its belt. Here is our review of its takeaway offering: https://www.warwickshireworld.com/lifestyle/food-and-drink/national-curry-week-a-takeaway-food-review-for-warwick-spice-4812452Warwick Spice has 24 years of success under its belt. Here is our review of its takeaway offering: https://www.warwickshireworld.com/lifestyle/food-and-drink/national-curry-week-a-takeaway-food-review-for-warwick-spice-4812452
Warwick Spice has 24 years of success under its belt. Here is our review of its takeaway offering: https://www.warwickshireworld.com/lifestyle/food-and-drink/national-curry-week-a-takeaway-food-review-for-warwick-spice-4812452

In pictures: the Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth Indian restaurants celebrated in National Curry Week

By Oliver Williams
Published 7th Oct 2024, 12:42 BST
National Curry week, an annual initiative which honours the nation’s favourite cuisine, celebrates and supports the Indian restaurant industry and raises money for poverty focused charities runs from today Monday (October 7) to Sunday (October 13).

As part of that, Warwickshire World, The Courier and The Kenilworth Weekly News are highlighting some of the best Indian restaurants in and around our towns.

Lovers of Indian cuisine in all three towns are spoilt for choice.

Here are the restaurants and takeaways featured on National Curry Weeks’ online map.

www.nationalcurryweek.co.uk

Mohammed Ahad, the owner of Millennium Balti in Bath Street, Leamington, and his three brothers were presented with the award for being voted as the best Indian restaurant in Warwickshire at the Asian Curry Awards 2021.

1. National Curry Week 2024

Mohammed Ahad, the owner of Millennium Balti in Bath Street, Leamington, and his three brothers were presented with the award for being voted as the best Indian restaurant in Warwickshire at the Asian Curry Awards 2021. Photo: Millenium Balti

Owner of the Guy of Warwick pub Mashuk Miah. The pub is being celebrated in National Curry Week for its Indian cuisine.

2. National Curry Week 2024

Owner of the Guy of Warwick pub Mashuk Miah. The pub is being celebrated in National Curry Week for its Indian cuisine. Photo: Photo by Owen Thompson and Luke Cave.

Saffron Gold in Warwick.

3. National Curry Week 2024

Saffron Gold in Warwick. Photo: Saffron Gold

The family-run business Bombay in Regent Street, Leamington, won in the Best Restaurant category at the Curry Life Awards 2023. Pictured are father and daughter team Iftehar and Nissa Ahmed.

4. National Curry Week 2024

The family-run business Bombay in Regent Street, Leamington, won in the Best Restaurant category at the Curry Life Awards 2023. Pictured are father and daughter team Iftehar and Nissa Ahmed. Photo: Picture supplied.

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Leamington
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice