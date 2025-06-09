In pictures: the nine local winners of the Coventry and Warwickshire Foodie awards 2025

Now in its fourth year, the food and drinks award event for the region celebrates the makers, creators and providers of local, food, drinks and hospitality experiences and the people in the industry who continue to strive, create and evolve top notch food and drink.
Here is a gallery to show the eight category winners closest to Leamington.
Oscar's French Bistro in Leamington won the Restaurant of the Year award. Photo: Oscar's French Bistro
Herb in Leamington won the Vegan Taste award. Photo: Picture supplied.
Libertine Burger with branches in Leamington and Rugby won the Best Burger 2025 award. Photo: Libertine Burger
Big Malakas in Leamington won the Street Food Vendor award. Photo: Big Malakas