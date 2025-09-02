Loungers plc, the West Country-based café/bar group opened the new branch at the former River Island site in the Parade on Thursday (August 28).

Loungers has transformed the former tile showroom in the Parade.

Heavily patterned wallpapers, tiling and stripped wooden floors now feature alongside oversized vintage sofas, upholstered lounge chairs, eclectic artwork and statement wall and pendant lighting, creating a variety of cosy and elegant drinking and dining areas to choose from.

Salino Lounge will cater for all tastes throughout the day with a varied all-day menu.

John English, Head of Community at Loungers, says: “We’re delighted to be open.

"Our Lounges strive to put community at the heart of hospitality and our teams always go the extra mile to make a difference.

"We are very much looking forward to welcoming residents to Salino Lounge.”

