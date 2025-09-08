A collage of photos from the re-opening of The Great Western pub in Deppers Bridge.placeholder image
In pictures: The re-opening of The Great Western pub in Deppers Bridge near Leamington

By Oliver Williams
Published 8th Sep 2025, 13:40 BST
Here is a selection of photos from the re-opening of the historic Great Western pub in Deppers Bridge near Leamington and Southam.

The pub had been closed for about ten years.

Established in the mid-1800s, the pub once served travellers and workers of the Great Western Railway at the nearby Southam Road and Harbury station.

After being unoccupied and derelict since 2016 and then briefly reopening and closing again, the pub was bought by its current owner, Shane Bland, in May this year.

Since then, the building has been renovated extensively over a period of about 18 weeks.

Shane’s business partners Siobhan Dodd and Dillyn Saunders have helped him on this venture.

To celebrate the official re-opening, the pub held a party with live music and a barbecue on Saturday (September 6) and it was very well attended with Google Maps showing heavy traffic as a large crowd descended on the revamped venue.

https://thegreatwestern.pub/

The Great Western pub in Deppers Bridge has re-opened

The Great Western pub in Deppers Bridge has re-opened

The re-opening event for The Great Western pub in Deppers Bridge was a great success.

The re-opening event for The Great Western pub in Deppers Bridge was a great success.

The re-opening event for The Great Western pub was a great success.

The re-opening event for The Great Western pub was a great success.

Colin Charman, centre, is thanked by landlord Shane Bland and his business partners Siobhan Dodd and Dillyn Saunders at the re-opening of The Great Western pub in Deppers Bridge. Colin has had a larger, Charman's Tribute, named after him to thank him for his efforts in helping to restore the pub's working model railway.

Colin Charman, centre, is thanked by landlord Shane Bland and his business partners Siobhan Dodd and Dillyn Saunders at the re-opening of The Great Western pub in Deppers Bridge. Colin has had a larger, Charman's Tribute, named after him to thank him for his efforts in helping to restore the pub's working model railway.

