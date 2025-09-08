In pictures: The re-opening of The Great Western pub in Deppers Bridge near Leamington

The pub had been closed for about ten years.

Established in the mid-1800s, the pub once served travellers and workers of the Great Western Railway at the nearby Southam Road and Harbury station.

After being unoccupied and derelict since 2016 and then briefly reopening and closing again, the pub was bought by its current owner, Shane Bland, in May this year.

Since then, the building has been renovated extensively over a period of about 18 weeks.

Shane’s business partners Siobhan Dodd and Dillyn Saunders have helped him on this venture.

To celebrate the official re-opening, the pub held a party with live music and a barbecue on Saturday (September 6) and it was very well attended with Google Maps showing heavy traffic as a large crowd descended on the revamped venue.

1 . The Great Western pub in Deppers Bridge.jpg The Great Western pub in Deppers Bridge has re-opened Photo: The Great Western

2 . The re-opening of The Great Western The re-opening event for The Great Western pub in Deppers Bridge was a great success. Photo: The Great Western

