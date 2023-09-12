In pictures: thousands of foodies enjoy the Leamington Food & Drink Festival 2023

The annual event at the Pump Room Gardens - in its 16th year - drew large crowds who enjoyed what was the hottest weekend of the year

Thousands of food lovers descended on the Pump Rooms Gardens to enjoy some of the very best food and drink Warwickshire and the West Midlands has to offer at Leamington Food and Drink Festival.

Around 115 exhibitors were in attendance on what was the hottest weekend of the year, dishing up a variety of street food including everything from burgers, jerk chicken and pizza to gyros, burritos, loaded hotdogs and curries which could be washed down with tipples including local beers, spirits and wines as well as cocktails, coffees and soft drinks.

Those with a sweet tooth could also enjoy cakes, ice cream, brownies, doughnuts, cookies, churros, cannoli and pastries, while traders also offered local produce including jams, chutneys, cheeses, pies and bread.

There was something for everyone to enjoy at the family-friendly two-day event, organised by BID Leamington, which featured a host of entertainment and live cookery demonstrations.

The Live Cookery Theatre was once again a popular choice for foodies who were able to watch demonstrations from chefs including Russell Allen, of Aubrey Allen; Michael Price, of Prices Spices, Olena and Vyshnyk, from the Polich Centre, Sophie Hyam of Culinary Bites, and Rosana Carlin, of R&G Spices.

Sunday included the return of the popular Aubrey Allen Home Cook Competition and this year chefs battled it out in the best homemade chilli cook off.

The delectable dishes meant it was a close contest, but it was Raine Jackson, who hails from Birmingham and is currently living in Leamington, who triumphed after entering on a whim.

Younger visitors were able to get creative in the kitchen thanks to the return of The Kid’s Cookery School, hosted by Anne Marie Lambert of Get Cooking, and they could also enjoy making music as part of children’s activities hosted by Rachel Turner, of Rhythm Time.

A variety of music acts also took to the stage across the weekend to provide the soundtrack to the event.

Alison Shaw, BID Leamington’s project manager and orgainser of the festival, said: “The Leamington Food and Drink Festival continues deliver a fabulous weekend of food, drink and entertainment for all the family to enjoy."

