In recent weeks we’ve taken a look back at some much-loved shops that used to be part of Rugby’s town centre – now it’s time to go in search of a number of the pubs that are no longer with us.

We’ve teamed up with www.closedpubs.co.uk to recall names that were once regular part of life in and around the town but are now no more.

There has been a great deal of alarm about pubs closing in recent years but as the closedpubs.co.uk site shows, Rugby, like most other towns, has steadily lost pubs across the decades – and gained a few new ones.

We’ve got 15 classics for you to browse – in some cases the buildings still stand but have been converted, in other cases, the sites have changed beyond recognition.

But each had a following and may bring back some good memories of a night out from the past...

1 . Australian Arms This was known as the Coach and Horses in Victorian times and took on another identity after its Australian era - probably better known to many as Madisons. Now surrounded by the Swan Centre, the building has had a more peaceful existence as a shop and is now a clinic. Photo: closedpubs.co.uk

2 . The Black Horse The faded sign reveals its history as a pub in Gas Street and though it closed in the early 1980s, it's just a short step to the bars and restaurants of Castle Street. Photo: Google Street View

3 . Dog and Gun The Dog and Gun is listed by closedpubs.co.uk as having shut in 1969, going on to have a spell as the Ukrainian Club. Its sits across from one of the current stars of the Rugby pub scene, the Merchants. Photo: Google Street View