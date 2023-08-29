Register
BREAKING
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure

In search of Rugby's lost pubs

In recent weeks we’ve taken a look back at some much-loved shops that used to be part of Rugby’s town centre – now it’s time to go in search of a number of the pubs that are no longer with us.
By Richard Howarth
Published 29th Aug 2023, 16:26 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 16:42 BST

We’ve teamed up with www.closedpubs.co.uk to recall names that were once regular part of life in and around the town but are now no more.

There has been a great deal of alarm about pubs closing in recent years but as the closedpubs.co.uk site shows, Rugby, like most other towns, has steadily lost pubs across the decades – and gained a few new ones.

We’ve got 15 classics for you to browse – in some cases the buildings still stand but have been converted, in other cases, the sites have changed beyond recognition.

But each had a following and may bring back some good memories of a night out from the past...

This was known as the Coach and Horses in Victorian times and took on another identity after its Australian era - probably better known to many as Madisons. Now surrounded by the Swan Centre, the building has had a more peaceful existence as a shop and is now a clinic.

1. Australian Arms

This was known as the Coach and Horses in Victorian times and took on another identity after its Australian era - probably better known to many as Madisons. Now surrounded by the Swan Centre, the building has had a more peaceful existence as a shop and is now a clinic. Photo: closedpubs.co.uk

The faded sign reveals its history as a pub in Gas Street and though it closed in the early 1980s, it's just a short step to the bars and restaurants of Castle Street.

2. The Black Horse

The faded sign reveals its history as a pub in Gas Street and though it closed in the early 1980s, it's just a short step to the bars and restaurants of Castle Street. Photo: Google Street View

The Dog and Gun is listed by closedpubs.co.uk as having shut in 1969, going on to have a spell as the Ukrainian Club. Its sits across from one of the current stars of the Rugby pub scene, the Merchants.

3. Dog and Gun

The Dog and Gun is listed by closedpubs.co.uk as having shut in 1969, going on to have a spell as the Ukrainian Club. Its sits across from one of the current stars of the Rugby pub scene, the Merchants. Photo: Google Street View

Rugby town centre used to have a Dun Cow of its own - in Lawford Road. It then became a workers' club and has had a variety of uses since.

4. Dun Cow

Rugby town centre used to have a Dun Cow of its own - in Lawford Road. It then became a workers' club and has had a variety of uses since. Photo: closedpubs.co.uk

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page