In search of Rugby's lost pubs
In recent weeks we’ve taken a look back at some much-loved shops that used to be part of Rugby’s town centre – now it’s time to go in search of a number of the pubs that are no longer with us.
By Richard Howarth
Published 29th Aug 2023, 16:26 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 16:42 BST
We’ve teamed up with www.closedpubs.co.uk to recall names that were once regular part of life in and around the town but are now no more.
There has been a great deal of alarm about pubs closing in recent years but as the closedpubs.co.uk site shows, Rugby, like most other towns, has steadily lost pubs across the decades – and gained a few new ones.
We’ve got 15 classics for you to browse – in some cases the buildings still stand but have been converted, in other cases, the sites have changed beyond recognition.
But each had a following and may bring back some good memories of a night out from the past...
