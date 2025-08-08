"It breaks my heart to say goodbye": End of road for Rugby music bar

A live music venue in Rugby town centre that opened its doors in 2015, is calling last orders at the end of September.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Musician and owner Oli Taylor said there will be a big farewell party at Inside the 22 on September 30.

He said: “We’ve come to the end of the road and it’s time to move on to new chapters.

"It’s been a beautiful journey with blood sweat and tears.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

End of the road for Inside the 22. Picture: Inside the 22.

He thanked the musicians and people of Rugby who have supported the venue, in Lawrence Sheriff Street.

Oli added “It breaks my heart to be saying goodbye to Rugby.

"We’ll only be open in the evenings from now on and will still carry on with the bands we’ve got booked.”

He said replacements have been found for all staff working at Inside the 22.

The venue has played a vital role in showcasing dozens of local artists over the years.

“Please continue to support us,” said Oli.

“I want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart.”