"It breaks my heart to say goodbye": End of road for Rugby music bar
Musician and owner Oli Taylor said there will be a big farewell party at Inside the 22 on September 30.
He said: “We’ve come to the end of the road and it’s time to move on to new chapters.
"It’s been a beautiful journey with blood sweat and tears.”
He thanked the musicians and people of Rugby who have supported the venue, in Lawrence Sheriff Street.
Oli added “It breaks my heart to be saying goodbye to Rugby.
"We’ll only be open in the evenings from now on and will still carry on with the bands we’ve got booked.”
He said replacements have been found for all staff working at Inside the 22.
The venue has played a vital role in showcasing dozens of local artists over the years.
“Please continue to support us,” said Oli.
“I want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.