Job losses at major Rugby supermarket as business announces closure of cafes

By The Newsroom
Published 23rd Jan 2025, 14:39 GMT
Updated 23rd Jan 2025, 14:41 GMT
Staff at a major Rugby supermarket are losing their jobs in a major shake-up.

Sainsbury’s in-store cafe is being axed as part of a restructure, announced today (Thursday).

It means 3,000 people will lose their jobs across the country.

This chain plans to close remaining patisserie, hot food and pizza counters ‘while making their most popular items available in the aisles’.

Job losses at Sainsburys. Picture: Getty.Job losses at Sainsburys. Picture: Getty.
Job losses at Sainsburys. Picture: Getty.

A spokesman for Sainsbury’s said: “As the majority of Sainsbury’s most loyal shoppers do not use the cafés regularly and cafés and food halls run by specialist partners are becoming more and more popular, we’ve also announced the difficult decision to close our remaining 61 Sainsbury’s Cafés, subject to consultation.

"This was a difficult decision and not taken lightly.”

The closures are part of plans by the UK’s largest supermarket group to save £1 billion over three years.

Simon Roberts, Sainsbury’s Chief Executive, said: “The decisions we are announcing today are essential to ensure we continue to drive forward our momentum but have also meant some difficult choices impacting our dedicated colleagues in a number of parts of our business.

"We’ll be doing everything we can to support anyone impacted by today’s announcements.”

