Kenilworth bar which closed recently will reopen under new name on Friday

By Oliver Williams
Published 18th Oct 2025, 21:05 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2025, 21:08 BST
Left: Lil Greens in Kenilworth before it closed "until further notice". Right: The bar has now been rebranded and changed its name to Greens. Credit: Facebookplaceholder image
Left: Lil Greens in Kenilworth before it closed "until further notice". Right: The bar has now been rebranded and changed its name to Greens. Credit: Facebook
A Kenilworth town centre cocktail bar and restaurant which closed “until further notice” recently will reopen under a new name on Friday (October 24).

Earlier this month, Lil Greens in Abbey End announced on its Facebook page that it was closing but urged customers to ‘keep on eye out’ for further updates.

Most Popular

Since then, the bar has posted videos which show that the premises is undergoing a revamp.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And the Facebook page and bar has now had its name changed to Greens.

Yesterday on the page, a post said: “Greens, refined, reimagined, reborn.

“The relaunch begins – Friday 24.10.25.

“Who’s coming?

"Tag and let us know.”

One person replied to the post asking: “So, the recent closure was just a 'rebrand' opportunity.

"What’s changed?

“New menu, new management?

"New prices?”

To which the bar replied: “A lot is changing, more details to be released soon.”

For updates on the bar visit https://www.facebook.com/LilGreensKenilworth

Related topics:Facebook
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice