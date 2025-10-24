Kenilworth cocktail bar and restaurant to officially re-open today after major revamp
Greens, formerly Lil Greens, in Abbey End, has undergone a top-to-bottom refurbishment introducing a new name, new owners, a new head chef, a new ‘state-of-the-art’ kitchen and new food and drink menus, including a “curated premium wine list”.
The new owners have said: “This relaunch is more than just a refurbishment, it’s a reinvention.
“We wanted to create something that Kenilworth can be proud of, a place where quality, service and atmosphere come together.
"Greens has always been part of this town’s story, now we’re ready to write the next chapter.”
Head chef Sean added: “We’ve built our new menu around the kind of food people love to eat - seasonal, flavourful and beautifully simple. Everything starts with great ingredients, cooked with care and served with pride.
"Greens is about elevating the everyday dining experience.”
Follow the bar on Instagram @greenskenilworth or Facebook www.facebook.com/LilGreensKenilworth