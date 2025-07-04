The latest food hygiene ratings are in for the Rugby area.

The good news is that once again there are a few five-star ratings, although two places received two-star scores.

The Food Standard Agency ratings are based on the levels of food hygiene observed during the inspection by Rugby Borough Council officers and cover the handling of food, food storage and preparation, facility cleanliness, and the management of food safety, but are not a guide for food quality.

Here are the latest results, in order of the best ratings:

Rated 5: St Oswalds Church at St Oswalds Church Hall Lawford Road, New Bilton, Rugby; rated on May 13

Rated 5: Lawford Arms at 13 Main Street, Long Lawford; rated on May 9

Rated 5: The Dun Cow at The Dun Cow The Green, Dunchurch; rated on May 7

Rated 3: Lawford Chippy, at 1 Holbrook Road, Long Lawford; rated on May 12

Rated 2: Star fish bar, at 262 Hillmorton Road, Rugby; rated on May 19

Rated 2: The Green Man, at 14 Daventry Road, Dunchurch; rated on April 17.