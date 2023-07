Latest food hygiene ratings are out - and there is plenty to cheer about in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth

Here are the latest scores on the doors

Here are the latest food hygiene scores for venues in and around Leamington, Warwick, Kenilworth and Whitnash.

The good news is that there are plenty of five stars on the doors - the highest possible rating.

Here are the latest figures:

The good news is that there are plenty of five stars on the doors - the highest possible rating.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Eurest c/o Royal Mail @ Parcelforce National at Parcelforce Worldwide, Siskin Parkway West, Middlemarch Business Park; rated on June 22

• Rated 5: Bebas Modern Greek Limited at 39 Warwick Street, Leamington; rated on June 20

• Rated 5: Coffee on the Corner at 16 Warwick Road, Kenilworth; rated on June 21

• Rated 5: The Larder at Pump Rooms Cafe at Cafeteria Pump Rooms, Parade, Leamington; rated on June 21

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Bodega Cantina at 108 Parade, Leamington; rated on June 14

• Rated 5: Hatton Arms at Birmingham Road, Hatton; rated on June 22

• Rated 5: Norton Lindsay & Wolverton Cricket Club at Cricket Ground, Wolverton Road, Norton Lindsey; rated on June 13

• Rated 5: Three Horseshoes at Spring Hill, Bubbenhall; rated on June 7

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Cafe 81, 81 Home Farm Crescent, Whitnash; rated on June 6

• Rated 5: Entrust Care Partnership at The Open Door Cafe at Shop 3, Slade Hill, Hampton Magna; rated on June 6

• Rated 5: TNS Catering Management Ltd at Calor at Athena House, Athena Drive, Tachbrook Park; rated on June 2

• Rated 5: Warwick Race Course-Jockey Club Catering at Hampton Street, Warwick; rated on May 24

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: St Patricks Irish Club at "Riverside", Adelaide Road; rated on June 6

• Rated 5: The Falcon at Hatton at Falcon Inn, Birmingham Road, Haseley; rated on June 6

• Rated 5: Young People First Community Cafe at Westbury Centre, Westlea Road, Leamington; rated on May 25

• Rated 5: Aroma at 47 Bedford Street, Leamington; rated on May 24

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Whitemoor's at 74 Whitemoor Road, Kenilworth; rated on May 23

• Rated 4: Cafe Brasilia, 35 Royal Priors Lower Mall, Leamington; rated on May 15

• Rated 4: Sabins Sandwich Shop at 173 Tachbrook Road, Leamington; rated on April 27

• Rated 3: Subway, 87 Warwick Street, Leamington; rated on May 11

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 3: Jet, 67 Brunswick Street, Leamington; rated on May 2.

• Rated 3: Nana's Japanese Cafe at 31 Regent Street, Leamington; rated on May 25

• Rated 2: Carisma Tapas Bar, 53 Regent Street, Leamington; rated on May 5

• Rated 2: Caffe Nero at Unit K Shires Retail Park, Tachbrook Park Drive, Warwick; rated on May 25

Advertisement

Advertisement