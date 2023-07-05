Register
Latest food hygiene ratings are out - and there is plenty to cheer about in Rugby

Here are the latest scores on the doors
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Sonja Tutty, and Will Grimond- Data Reporters
Published 5th Jul 2023, 11:35 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 12:44 BST

Here are the latest food hygiene scores for venues in the Rugby borough.

The good news is that there are plenty of five stars on the doors - the highest possible rating.

Here are the latest figures:

• Rated 5: Burger King at Moto Hospitality Ltd, New Ash Tree Farmj1m6; rated on May 25

• Rated 5: Royal Oak at Station Road, Brandon; rated on May 30

• Rated 5: The Old Olive Bush at Flecknoe Village Road, Flecknoe; rated on May 26

• Rated 5: Heyday Trade Ltd at 1 Sheep Street, Rugby; rated on June 15

• Rated 5: De' Raj at Unit 4, Hollowell Way, Brownsover; rated on June 14

• Rated 4: Caffeine Project Coffee Roasters at Greens Home & Garden, Rugby Road; rated on May 12

• Rated 3: The Sports Connexion, Leamington Road, Ryton-On-Dunsmore; rated on May 18.

• Rated 1: Central Cafe, 2 Manning Walk, Rugby; rated on May 4.

