Latest food hygiene ratings are out - and there is plenty to cheer about in Rugby

Here are the latest scores on the doors

Here are the latest food hygiene scores for venues in the Rugby borough.

The good news is that there are plenty of five stars on the doors - the highest possible rating.

Here are the latest figures:

The good news is that there are plenty of five stars on the doors - the highest possible rating.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Burger King at Moto Hospitality Ltd, New Ash Tree Farmj1m6; rated on May 25

• Rated 5: Royal Oak at Station Road, Brandon; rated on May 30

• Rated 5: The Old Olive Bush at Flecknoe Village Road, Flecknoe; rated on May 26

• Rated 5: Heyday Trade Ltd at 1 Sheep Street, Rugby; rated on June 15

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: De' Raj at Unit 4, Hollowell Way, Brownsover; rated on June 14

• Rated 4: Caffeine Project Coffee Roasters at Greens Home & Garden, Rugby Road; rated on May 12

• Rated 3: The Sports Connexion, Leamington Road, Ryton-On-Dunsmore; rated on May 18.