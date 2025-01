Latest food hygiene ratings in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth area are once again encouraging

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest food hygiene ratings are available for the Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth area - and once again they make for good reading.

We had a good run of high scores over 2024 and that continued over December and into the new year.

However, two places did receive two star ratings.

Here are the latest ratings, in order of highest (five) to lowest (zero).

Rated 5: Momo Lisa at 44 High Street, Leamington; rated on December 17

Rated 5: Wilson Vale Catering Ltd at EEF Venues at Woodland Grange, Old Milverton Lane, Old Milverton; rated on December 17

Rated 5: Tom O' The Wood at Tom O The Wood, Finwood Road, Rowington; rated on December 12

Rated 5: Sunam at 55-57 Abbey End, Kenilworth; rated on December 10

Rated 5: Compass at Jaguar Land Rover at Oldwich Lane East, Kenilworth; rated on December 3

Rated 5: Bodega Cantina at 108 Parade, Leamington; rated on October 8

Rated 5: Thomas James Hotel at 45-47 Bath Street, Leamington; rated on December 5

Rated 5: Foresters Arms at Forresters Arms, 47 Crompton Street, Warwick; rated on November 27

Rated 5: Copper Pot at 41-43 Warwick Street, Leamington; rated on November 18

Rated 5: Amante Del Cibo at 72 Whitemoor Road, Kenilworth; rated on December 12

Rated 5: Sushi Gourmet at Sainsburys Warwick at Sainsburys Supermarket, Saltisford, Warwick; rated on December 12

Rated 5: Harbury Catch at Unit 5 Lower Heathcote Square, Vickers Way, Warwick; rated on November 28

Rated 5: Warwick Spice at 24 Smith Street, Warwick; rated on December 5

Rated 5: Arden's Coffee at 17 Talisman Square, Warwick Road, Kenilworth; rated on December 3

Rated 5: Ten Pin at Shires Retail Park, Leamington; rated on November 26

Rated 5: Leamington Dance Centre at Dance School, 140-142 Parade, Leamington Spa; rated on December 5

Rated 5: Alfie Grimshaw at 94 Priory Road, Kenilworth; rated on December 5

Rated 5: Pete's Plaice at 2 Stanley Court, Sydenham Drive, Leamington; rated on November 29

Rated 5: Queen and Castle at The Queen And Castle, Castle Green, Kenilworth; rated on December 5

Rated 5: Indian Edge at 50 Warwick Road, Kenilworth; rated on November 26

Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at 21 St Johns, Warwick; rated on December 4

Rated 5: Raku 57 at 57 Warwick Road, Kenilworth; rated on December 4

Rated 5: Sabins Sandwich Shop at 173 Tachbrook Road, Leamington; rated on December 4

Rated 5: HEM at 22 Market Place, Warwick; rated on November 29

Rated 5: Cafe Desa at 3 Denby Buildings, Regent Grove, Leamington; rated on November 27

Rated 5: Eurest at Agco UK Ltd at Abbey Park, Stareton; rated on November 26

Rated 5: Elior at Wilton Court at Wilton Court, Southbank Road, Kenilworth; rated on November 19

Rated 5: Black Horse at The Black Horse Inn, 62 Saltisford, Warwick; rated on November 29

Rated 5: Windmill Inn at Tachbrook Road, Leamington; rated on November 29

Rated 5: The Oak at Coventry Road, Baginton; rated on November 19

Rated 5: Neon Place at 6 Spencer Street, Leamington Spa; rated on November 26

Rated 4: Cricketers Arms at 19 Archery Road, Leamington; rated on November 7

Rated 4: Costa Coffee, at 43 Parade, Leamington; rated on November 28.

Rated 4: Wylies Cafe Tearooms & Food Emporium, at 64-66 Market Place, Warwick; rated on November 28.

Rated 4: L'Aurent, at Seetar Tandoori Restaurant, 55 Warwick Road, Kenilworth; rated on November 21.

Rated 3: Grande Venezia at Queensway Court, Queensway, Leamington; rated on November 26

Rated 3: Salt and Vinegar, Unit 2 Meadow Square, Narrow Hall Meadow, Warwick; rated on November 22.

Rated 3: Gamefinity, at 2a Livery Street, Leamington; rated on November 21.

Rated 2: New Inn, Main Street, Norton Lindsey; rated on November 13.

Rated 2: Hatton Adventure World at Hatton Craft Centre, Dark Lane, Hatton; rated on November 26