Latest food hygiene ratings released for eateries in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth

The good news is that most places received the highest mark – but one pub only got a two-star rating

New food hygiene ratings have been given out to pubs, cafes, takeaways and restaurants in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth.

The Food Standards Agency has released its results following inspections over the past two months.

The good news is that most places received high scores, with a five-star rating being the best result possible.

However, one pub did received a two-star rating.

Here are the latest results from the Food Standards Agency, in order of best ratings and the date of inspection:

• Rated 5: Le Bel Ami at 1 St Johns, Warwick; rated on February 22

• Rated 5: The Castle Inn at 86-88 West Street, Warwick; rated on February 22

• Rated 5: Yum Yum Vietnamese Kitchen at 45 Smith Street, Warwick; rated on February 22

• Rated 5: Leek Wootton Sports Club at Pavilion Sports Ground, Quarry Close, Leek Wootton; rated on February 9

• Rated 5: Quaker Community Cafe at 39 High Street, Warwick; rated on February 14

• Rated 5: [email protected] Castle at Warwick Castle; rated on February 13

• Rated 5: Racehorse at 32-34 Stratford Road, Warwick; rated on February 13

• Rated 5: Giggling Squid at 1-3 High Street, Warwick; rated on February 9

• Rated 5: Eleven at 11 Regent Place, Leamington; rated on February 2

• Rated 5: Victoria House Bar at Masonic Rooms, Willes Road, Leamington; rated on February 1

• Rated 5: Paw Paw at Unit 3, Cressida Close, Heathcote; rated on February 9

• Rated 5: Ruby Chinese Takeaway at Unit 3 Chase Meadow Square, Narrow Hall Meadow, Warwick; rated on February 9

• Rated 4: Neon Place at 6 Spencer Street, Leamington; rated on February 15

• Rated 4: Maharaja at 9 Brunswick Street, Leamington; rated on January 12

• Rated 4: Dinkys, 64 Bath Street, Leamington; rated on January 10

• Rated 4: Craving Kebabs Limited at 25 Bath Street, Leamington; rated on November 30