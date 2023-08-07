Register
Latest food hygiene ratings released for Kenilworth - with more five stars on the list

Four of the five places inspected received five stars, while the other place was handed a two-star rating
By Data Reporters Sonja Tutty, Marieta Marinova, Andrew Dowdeswell and Will Grimond
Published 7th Aug 2023, 10:57 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 10:57 BST

The latest food hygiene ratings have been released for July.

Four of the five places inspected received five stars, while the other place was handed a two-star rating.

Here are the results:

• Rated 5: The Clarendon Arms, 44 Castle Hill, Kenilworth; rated on June 29

• Rated 5: Briar Cottage Moorings Canal Shop at Briar Cottage, Old Warwick Road, Lapworth; rated on July 5

• Rated 5: The Lion, 35 Warwick Road, Kenilworth; rated on July 11

• Rated 5: The Potting Shed Cafe at The Potting Shed, Mill Hill, Baginton; rated on April 20

• Rated 2: Green Man at 168 Warwick Road, Kenilworth; rated on April 18

