Latest food hygiene ratings released for Kenilworth - with more five stars on the list

The latest food hygiene ratings have been released for July.
Four of the five places inspected received five stars, while the other place was handed a two-star rating.
Here are the results:
• Rated 5: The Clarendon Arms, 44 Castle Hill, Kenilworth; rated on June 29
• Rated 5: Briar Cottage Moorings Canal Shop at Briar Cottage, Old Warwick Road, Lapworth; rated on July 5
• Rated 5: The Lion, 35 Warwick Road, Kenilworth; rated on July 11
• Rated 5: The Potting Shed Cafe at The Potting Shed, Mill Hill, Baginton; rated on April 20
• Rated 2: Green Man at 168 Warwick Road, Kenilworth; rated on April 18