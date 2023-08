Latest food hygiene ratings released for Leamington - with a zero star on the list​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

There are also plenty of five stars on the results for July

The latest food hygiene ratings have been released for July.

While there are plenty of five stars, there is a rare zero on the list.

Here are the results:

• Rated 5: 1 Mill Street Coffee House at 1 Mill Street, Leamington; rated on June 28

• Rated 5: Raro Tapas and Cocktail Bar at 39 Bath Street, Leamington; rated on June 29

• Rated 5: Halikarnas at 55 Regent Street, Leamington; rated on June 14

• Rated 5: Wilson Vale Catering Ltd at EEF Venues at Woodland Grange, Old Milverton Lane, Old Milverton; rated on July 10

• Rated 5: Le Keux Vintage at 37 Chandos Street, Leamington; rated on July 5

• Rated 5: Olive Catering Services Ltd at Wright Hassall Llp, Olympus Avenue, Tachbrook Park; rated on July 3

• Rated 5: Red Fort at 46 High Street, Leamington; rated on June 14

• Rated 5: Himalayan Restaurant & Bar at 58 Bath Street, Leamington; rated on July 20

• Rated 5: Wagamama, 95 Parade, Leamington; rated on July 17

• Rated 5: Coffee#1 at 71 Warwick Street, Leamington; rated on July 13

• Rated 5: Cellar Club at 7 Parade, Leamington; rated on February 3

• Rated 5: The Green Man at 114 Tachbrook Street, Leamington; rated on July 25

• Rated 5: Thomas James Hotel at 45-47 Bath Street, Leamington; rated on July 20

• Rated 4: Happy Nest, 106a Coppice Road, Whitnash; rated on June 14

• Rated 4: Maharaja at 9 Brunswick Street, Leamington; rated on May 18

• Rated 3: Nana's Japanese Cafe at 31 Regent Street, Leamington; rated on May 24

• Rated 3: Royal Pug, 141 Regent Street, Leamington; rated on June 7.

• Rated 1: Tuesday Club at St Patricks Club, Leamington; rated on June 6.