Register
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Latest food hygiene ratings released for Warwick - with a zero star on the list

But there are plenty of five stars in the July results
By Data Reporters Sonja Tutty, Marieta Marinova, Andrew Dowdeswell and Will Grimond
Published 7th Aug 2023, 10:50 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 10:50 BST

The latest food hygiene ratings have been released for July.

While there are plenty of five stars, there is a rare zero on the list.

Here are the results:

The latest food hygiene ratings have been released for July.The latest food hygiene ratings have been released for July.
The latest food hygiene ratings have been released for July.

• Rated 5: Clarendon Arms at The Clarendon Arms, 44 Castle Hill, Kenilworth; rated on June 29

• Rated 5: Olive Catering Services Ltd at Wright Hassall Llp, Olympus Avenue, Tachbrook Park; rated on July 3

• Rated 5: McDonalds, Stratford Road, Warwick; rated on July 13

• Rated 5: The Lion, 35 Warwick Road, Kenilworth; rated on July 11

• Rated 5: Royal Horse at The Royal Horse, Poseidon Way, Warwick; rated on July 12

• Rated 5: Saffron Gold at Westgate House, Market Street, Warwick; rated on May 18

• Rated 5: Baabzi at 35 Coten End, Warwick; rated on July 4

• Rated 5: Olive Catering Services Ltd at Wright Hassall Llp, Olympus Avenue, Tachbrook Park; rated on July 3

• Rated 4: Panache Balti, 5 St Johns, Coten End; rated on July 20

• Rated 2: Jambavan at 6 Castle Street, Warwick; rated on May 18

• Rated 0: Castle Balti at 11 St Johns, Coten End; rated on May 25

Related topics:WarwickKenilworth