Latest food hygiene ratings released for Warwick - with a zero star on the list

The latest food hygiene ratings have been released for July.
While there are plenty of five stars, there is a rare zero on the list.
Here are the results:
• Rated 5: Clarendon Arms at The Clarendon Arms, 44 Castle Hill, Kenilworth; rated on June 29
• Rated 5: Olive Catering Services Ltd at Wright Hassall Llp, Olympus Avenue, Tachbrook Park; rated on July 3
• Rated 5: McDonalds, Stratford Road, Warwick; rated on July 13
• Rated 5: The Lion, 35 Warwick Road, Kenilworth; rated on July 11
• Rated 5: Royal Horse at The Royal Horse, Poseidon Way, Warwick; rated on July 12
• Rated 5: Saffron Gold at Westgate House, Market Street, Warwick; rated on May 18
• Rated 5: Baabzi at 35 Coten End, Warwick; rated on July 4
• Rated 4: Panache Balti, 5 St Johns, Coten End; rated on July 20
• Rated 2: Jambavan at 6 Castle Street, Warwick; rated on May 18
• Rated 0: Castle Balti at 11 St Johns, Coten End; rated on May 25