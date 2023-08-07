Latest food hygiene ratings released for Warwick - with a zero star on the list

But there are plenty of five stars in the July results

The latest food hygiene ratings have been released for July.

While there are plenty of five stars, there is a rare zero on the list.

Here are the results:

The latest food hygiene ratings have been released for July.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Clarendon Arms at The Clarendon Arms, 44 Castle Hill, Kenilworth; rated on June 29

• Rated 5: Olive Catering Services Ltd at Wright Hassall Llp, Olympus Avenue, Tachbrook Park; rated on July 3

• Rated 5: McDonalds, Stratford Road, Warwick; rated on July 13

• Rated 5: The Lion, 35 Warwick Road, Kenilworth; rated on July 11

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Royal Horse at The Royal Horse, Poseidon Way, Warwick; rated on July 12

• Rated 5: Saffron Gold at Westgate House, Market Street, Warwick; rated on May 18

• Rated 5: Baabzi at 35 Coten End, Warwick; rated on July 4

• Rated 5: Olive Catering Services Ltd at Wright Hassall Llp, Olympus Avenue, Tachbrook Park; rated on July 3

• Rated 4: Panache Balti, 5 St Johns, Coten End; rated on July 20

• Rated 2: Jambavan at 6 Castle Street, Warwick; rated on May 18