Latest food hygiene results have been released for the Rugby borough
The Food Standards Agency has published the results from the latest inspections in the Rugby borough, which took place in June.
There have only been three published so far – and two of them received the highest score, a five-star rating.
The ratings are based on the levels of food hygiene observed during the inspection by Rugby Borough Council officers and cover the handling of food, food storage and preparation, facility cleanliness, and the management of food safety, but are not a guide for food quality.
Here are the latest results from the Food Standards Agency, in order of the best ratings:
- Rated 5: Flowers By Pauline LTD at 229a Lower Hillmorton Road, Rugby; rated on June 17
- Rated 5: Easy Greek at 14a Kingsway, Rugby; rated on June 18
- Rated 4: Caprinos Pizza at 68 Church Street, Rugby; rated on June 16