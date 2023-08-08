Latest food hygiene results released for Rugby pubs, cafes and restaurants

The latest food hygiene results have been released for July.
There were only four scores given out to pubs, cafes and restaurants in the Rugby area - and only one of them scored a five-star mark.
Here are the results:
• Rated 5: White Swan, at Main Street, Shawell; rated on May 19.
• Rated 3: Crown Cafe, at Technicolour Distribution Serv, Cosford Lane, Brownsover; rated on June 2.
• Rated 3: Jasmine Court Restaurant, at 239 Lower Hillmorton Road, Hillmorton; rated on June 2.
• Rated 2: Coombe Abbey, Cafe in the Park/Pub in the Park, at Coombe Abbey Park, Brinklow Road, Combe Fields; rated on May 25.