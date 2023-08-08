Latest food hygiene results released for Rugby pubs, cafes and restaurants

There were only four scores released in July – and only one of them scored a five-star mark

The latest food hygiene results have been released for July.

There were only four scores given out to pubs, cafes and restaurants in the Rugby area - and only one of them scored a five-star mark.

Here are the results:

The latest food hygiene results have been released for July.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: White Swan, at Main Street, Shawell; rated on May 19.

• Rated 3: Crown Cafe, at Technicolour Distribution Serv, Cosford Lane, Brownsover; rated on June 2.

• Rated 3: Jasmine Court Restaurant, at 239 Lower Hillmorton Road, Hillmorton; rated on June 2.