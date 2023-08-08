Register
BREAKING
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle

Latest food hygiene results released for Rugby pubs, cafes and restaurants

There were only four scores released in July – and only one of them scored a five-star mark
By Data Reporters Sonja Tutty and Andrew Dowdeswell
Published 8th Aug 2023, 17:00 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 17:00 BST

The latest food hygiene results have been released for July.

There were only four scores given out to pubs, cafes and restaurants in the Rugby area - and only one of them scored a five-star mark.

Here are the results:

The latest food hygiene results have been released for July.The latest food hygiene results have been released for July.
The latest food hygiene results have been released for July.

• Rated 5: White Swan, at Main Street, Shawell; rated on May 19.

• Rated 3: Crown Cafe, at Technicolour Distribution Serv, Cosford Lane, Brownsover; rated on June 2.

• Rated 3: Jasmine Court Restaurant, at 239 Lower Hillmorton Road, Hillmorton; rated on June 2.

• Rated 2: Coombe Abbey, Cafe in the Park/Pub in the Park, at Coombe Abbey Park, Brinklow Road, Combe Fields; rated on May 25.

Related topics:Rugby