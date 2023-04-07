Register
Latest food hygiene results released in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth - and there are plenty of 5-stars on the list​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

The latest food hygiene reports have been released - and there are plenty of five-stars among them.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 7th Apr 2023, 12:24 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2023, 12:24 BST

The Food Standards Agency has published the scores from its latest inspections, which took part over February, March and April:

• Rated 5: Tailors Restaurant at 22 Market Place, Warwick. Assessment on March 31

• Rated 5: The Shire Grill at Grist Mill, Chesterton Drive, Leamington. Assessment on April 4

The latest food hygiene assessments have been released - and there are plenty of five-stars among them.

• Rated 5: Leamington Football Club. Assessment on March 30

• Rated 5: Leamington Cricket Club at Leamington Cricket Club. Assessment on March 29

• Rated 5: Made In Mexico at Unit D Althorpe House, Althorpe Street, Leamington. Assessment on March 29

• Rated 4: Panache Balti, 5 St Johns, Coten End. Assessment on February 15.

• Rated 4: Clink Cellar Bar, 40 Warwick Street, Leamington. Assessment on February 24.

• Rated 4: The Racehorse, 32-34 Stratford Road, Warwick. Assessment on February 13.

• Rated 3: Alfie Grimshaw at 94 Priory Road, Kenilworth. Assessment on March 1

