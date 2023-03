Latest food hygiene scores: More 5-stars handed out to Rugby places - but 3 places get a 1-star​​​​​​​

The results are in from the February inspections

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to places in Rugby.

The good news is there were plenty of four and five stars during the latest round of inspections.

The bad news is that there were three one-star ratings, which are rare.

Here are the results from the latest inspections:

• Rated 5: Square Coffee at 6 The Green, Dunchurch; rated on February 22

• Rated 5: Starbucks at A46 Eastern Bypass; rated on February 22

• Rated 5: The Rupert Brooke at 8-10 Castle Street, Rugby; rated on February 11

• Rated 5: Chinese Chef at Unit 3, Heritage Close, Cawston; rated on February 21

• Rated 5: Sushi Gourmet at Sainsburys Rugby at 385 Dunchurch Road, Rugby; rated on February 11

• Rated 4: Hope's News, a takeaway at 117-119 Railway Terrace, Rugby; rated on February 19.

• Rated 4: Senh Yip at 238 Lawford Road, New Bilton; rated on February 11

• Rated 4: Hillmorton Manor Hotel at 78 High Street, Hillmorton; rated on February 4

• Rated 4: Star Fish Bar at 262 Hillmorton Road, Rugby; rated on February 4

• Rated 3: China Palace, at 1 Oliver Street, Rugby; rated on February 23

• Rated 3: Barley Mow, at 64 Main Street, Newbold; rated on February 21.

• Rated 2: Rugby Canton Limited at 73 High Street, Hillmorton; rated on February 4

• Rated 1: Curry Cottage at 23 The Green, Bilton; rated on February 11

• Rated 1: The Rose Inn at Rose Inn, Main Street, Willoughby; rated on February 9

