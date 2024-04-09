The team at The House in Leamington are celebrating being named as 'the best pub in Warwickshire' and a national finalist in the National Pub & Bar Awards. Picture supplied.

A Leamington bar has been named ‘best pub in Warwickshire’ in a national awards.

The House in The Parade is a finalist in the National Pub & Bar Awards.

The bar, previously known as House, underwent a refurbishment and relaunch under the new ownership of Freespirit Pubs in February 2023.

It now stands a chance of becoming a regional or even national winner in the grand final of the awards, for which a ceremony will take place at 30 Euston Square in London in June.

The House’s owner Mark Higgs said: “The whole team is thrilled to be named as the best pub in Warwickshire, particularly so soon after re-

launching just over a year ago.

"Everyone at House has worked really hard to make it the ‘go to’ place in Leamington and it’s great to have all our efforts rewarded.

"We’re now looking forward to June when we could be named as the best pub in the whole region, or even the UK.

“We’ve got everything crossed.”

Tristan O’Hana, editor of Pub & Bar magazine, which runs the National Pub & Bar Awards, said: “This is an industry that never stands still – the operators of the best pubs have to be at the top of their game 100 per cent of the time.

“Our County Winners are shining examples of that energy and creativity.

"They are what makes the pubs and bars of the UK so renowned.