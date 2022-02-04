Leamington burger restaurant moves into new larger premises

Libertine Burger's new premises in Leamington.

Leamington burger restaurant Libertine Burger has moved to a larger premises in the town centre as part of its plans to grow its brand.

Libertine, which also has a branch in Rugby, has moved across the road from its previous site in Warwick Street.

Libertine Burger founder Charles Harris, who lives in Leamington, said: “We’ve spent five years building the foundations of a business that has not only weathered the storm of a difficult period, but has continued to grow and serve our customers both locally and further afield.

