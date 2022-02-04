Leamington burger restaurant moves into new larger premises

Leamington burger restaurant Libertine Burger has moved to a larger premises in the town centre as part of its plans to grow its brand.
Libertine, which also has a branch in Rugby, has moved across the road from its previous site in Warwick Street.
Libertine Burger founder Charles Harris, who lives in Leamington, said: “We’ve spent five years building the foundations of a business that has not only weathered the storm of a difficult period, but has continued to grow and serve our customers both locally and further afield.
“The new Leamington restaurant is the product of months of planning and will form the blueprint for what we’re planning will be a national rollout of Libertine Burger, so people across the country can enjoy our trademark burgers without having to cook them themselves.”