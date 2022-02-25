Leamington chef shares his American Pancakes recipe ahead of Pancake Day

Richard Bramble is the co-owner of Bramble Dining - a private fine dining chef and waiter service based in Leamington. With more than 15 years’ experience in professional kitchens, he has perfected his favourite English modern and classical French styles. In the latest in this regular monthly recipe spot, he shares his American Pancakes recipe. https://brambledining.com/Buttermilk Pancakes with Blueberry compote and clotted cream
Serves 3
Ingredients
125g plain flour
12g unsalted butter (Room temp)
1tsp baking powder
2 medium eggs
100ml buttermilk
For The Compote
150g Blueberries
3 tbsp Caster sugar
Clotted cream
Method
Place all the pancake ingredients into a mixing bowl and whisk together until the mixture is smooth and has no lumps, place in the fridge whilst you make the compote. For the blueberry compote place the blueberries and sugar into a saucepan on a medium heat and cook until the sugar has dissolved, and the blueberries have begun to break down slightly, you are looking for a rough compote with body not a smooth puree so do not overcook.
To cook the pancakes, melt a little butter in a frying pan on a medium heat lining the pan. Place one tbsp of pancake mix into the pan and cook on a medium heat until golden on one side and then flip the pancake until golden on the other side. I cook about 3 pancakes at the same time, but you may be able to do more depending on the size of your pan. Once cooked begin to stack the pancakes and the blueberry compote as you can see in the picture. Finally add a tbsp of the clotted cream on top to finish. Enjoy!