Leamington chef shares his American Pancakes recipe ahead of Pancake Day

Buttermilk Pancakes with Blueberry compote and clotted cream

Richard Bramble is the co-owner of Bramble Dining - a private fine dining chef and waiter service based in Leamington. With more than 15 years’ experience in professional kitchens, he has perfected his favourite English modern and classical French styles. In the latest in this regular monthly recipe spot, he shares his American Pancakes recipe. https://brambledining.com/Buttermilk Pancakes with Blueberry compote and clotted cream

Serves 3

Ingredients

125g plain flour

12g unsalted butter (Room temp)

1tsp baking powder

2 medium eggs

100ml buttermilk

For The Compote

150g Blueberries

3 tbsp Caster sugar

Clotted cream

Method

Place all the pancake ingredients into a mixing bowl and whisk together until the mixture is smooth and has no lumps, place in the fridge whilst you make the compote. For the blueberry compote place the blueberries and sugar into a saucepan on a medium heat and cook until the sugar has dissolved, and the blueberries have begun to break down slightly, you are looking for a rough compote with body not a smooth puree so do not overcook.