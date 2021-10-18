Leamington curry house is voted as best restaurant in the UK at national awards

Paprika Club in Leamington.

It's official, Leamington has one of the best Indian restaurants in the UK.

Paprika Club in Regent Street has been voted as the nation's Best Curry Restaurant in the Curry Life Awards.

This was the first time the restaurant has entered the awards, for which the ceremony was held at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London this month.

(l-r) Broadcaster Angela Rippon, CBI president Lord Bilimoria CBE, From Paprika Club, Jahed Ahmed, Abdul Kadir Abdul, Belal Ahmed, Helal Ahmed, Mr Wes Streeting MP and Journalist Broadcaster Mike Bushell.

The award was presented to manager Belal Ahmed and staff by BBC presenters Mike Bushell and Angela Rippon.

Paprika Club's owner Mohammed Azad, who opened the family-run business in Leaminton 26 years ago, said: "What a great tribute for us to be recognised in this way.

"The past couple of years have been extremely challenging for businesses like ours – and it is marvellous to emerge from such difficult times with such a top award.

"Our success is very much a team effort – and is all about giving our customers the quality of service that they demand and deserve.

"I'd like to thank everyone who has played a part in achieving this top honour

"We value all the loyalty and support from all our customers, without them, this award would not have been possible so a massive thank you to them from us all."