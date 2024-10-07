Leamington fine dining chef’s Autumn Dal recipe

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scratch Cook Social was established by Raj Darji in Leamington Spa and offers private fine dining, catering, pop-up events and Spice Blending Experience workshops. Raj’s passion for creating exciting and tasty British-Indian cuisine, draws on his experiences of living and working around the globe in is former corporate career, while always acknowledging a deep appreciation and respect for his Indian heritage.

Autumn Dal with chestnut mushrooms, kale & broccolini(Serves 4)

A warming Dal brimming with wholesome comfort for the cold autumnal evenings.

Suitable for Vegan and Gluten-Free diets.

Raj's Autumn Dal

Ingredients for the Dal

250g Dry moong Dal (Yellow, without husk)

125g Dry red split lentils

Raj Darji of Scratch Cook Social

1 Tbsp + 1 Tsp Sunflower oil

1 1/2 Tsp cumin seeds

100g Chopped onions

165g Chopped fresh tomatoes

500g Chestnut mushrooms, peeled and quartered

150g Curley Kale, leaves only and roughly chopped

6-8 Curry leaves, fresh if possible but dry will also work

500ml Mushroom stock or vegetable stock

15g Garlic

15g Ginger

1 Green finger chilli (adjust accordingly)

3 tsp Coriander-cumin powder

½ tsp Turmeric powder

½ tsp red chili powder

Black Pepper

Salt

Fresh lemon juice

Balsamic cream (not essential)

Ingredients for the Broccolini

300g Broccolini

2 tsp Sumac

1 tsp Olive Oil

1/2 tsp of lemon juice

1 tsp salt

Method

Rinse both dals together in water and then soak for an hour in a bowl, with the water line sitting a good inch above the dal (the dal will absorb the water and soften.) In the meantime, we can prep the broccolini.

Trim the broccolini, removing any tough stalks at the bottom and lay them out on a baking tray. Mix the sumac, olive oil, lemon and salt in a small bowl, then massage this into the broccolini. You can set this aside and turn the oven on at 200C (fan assisted)

Transfer the soaked dal into a large pot, cover with water and bring to the boil, then reducing the heat to a simmer. If any scum appears, you can simply remove this with a spoon. Then add your stock and allow the dal to cook until completely softened, occasionally stirring – this may take 30 minutes or so.

To create the flavours and aromatics of the dal, we need to make a ‘Tadka’. We begin by heating 1 Tbsp of sunflower oil on a medium to high heat and when hot, add the cumin seeds and chopped onions. Sautee these until coated and reduce the temperature, allowing the onions to soften.

Finely chop the garlic, ginger and chilli (blitz this in a smaller blender if you have one) then add these to the onions, once they have started to lightly brown. Sautee this until the oil begins to separate and then add the chopped tomatoes, coriander-cumin powder, turmeric, chilli powder and 1 tsp of salt. Allow this to cook until the tomatoes break down and you begin to create a sauce. If it becomes too dry at any stage, simply add some warm water.

Now that your tomato base is cooked, keep aside 1/4 for your mushrooms and add the remaining 3/4 to your cooked dal stirring in 1 tsp of salt and a squeeze of lemon to taste.

In a small pan, heat the remaining teaspoon of sunflower oil then add the curry leaves and once they begin to sizzle, mix in the remaining 1/4 of the tomato sauce and the mushrooms. Cook for about 5 minutes until the mushrooms have softened, but still have a bite to them. While this is cooking, pop the broccolini into the oven for 15 minutes.

In to the dal, add the cooked mushrooms, chopped kale and a good grind of black pepper, finally checking for seasoning and add lemon and/or salt to taste.

To serve, ladle the Dal into bowls laying the broccolini on top and if you have some balsamic cream, add a drizzle and enjoy!