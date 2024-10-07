Leamington fine dining chef’s Autumn Dal recipe
Autumn Dal with chestnut mushrooms, kale & broccolini(Serves 4)
A warming Dal brimming with wholesome comfort for the cold autumnal evenings.
Suitable for Vegan and Gluten-Free diets.
Ingredients for the Dal
250g Dry moong Dal (Yellow, without husk)
125g Dry red split lentils
1 Tbsp + 1 Tsp Sunflower oil
1 1/2 Tsp cumin seeds
100g Chopped onions
165g Chopped fresh tomatoes
500g Chestnut mushrooms, peeled and quartered
150g Curley Kale, leaves only and roughly chopped
6-8 Curry leaves, fresh if possible but dry will also work
500ml Mushroom stock or vegetable stock
15g Garlic
15g Ginger
1 Green finger chilli (adjust accordingly)
3 tsp Coriander-cumin powder
½ tsp Turmeric powder
½ tsp red chili powder
Black Pepper
Salt
Fresh lemon juice
Balsamic cream (not essential)
Ingredients for the Broccolini
300g Broccolini
2 tsp Sumac
1 tsp Olive Oil
1/2 tsp of lemon juice
1 tsp salt
Method
Rinse both dals together in water and then soak for an hour in a bowl, with the water line sitting a good inch above the dal (the dal will absorb the water and soften.) In the meantime, we can prep the broccolini.
Trim the broccolini, removing any tough stalks at the bottom and lay them out on a baking tray. Mix the sumac, olive oil, lemon and salt in a small bowl, then massage this into the broccolini. You can set this aside and turn the oven on at 200C (fan assisted)
Transfer the soaked dal into a large pot, cover with water and bring to the boil, then reducing the heat to a simmer. If any scum appears, you can simply remove this with a spoon. Then add your stock and allow the dal to cook until completely softened, occasionally stirring – this may take 30 minutes or so.
To create the flavours and aromatics of the dal, we need to make a ‘Tadka’. We begin by heating 1 Tbsp of sunflower oil on a medium to high heat and when hot, add the cumin seeds and chopped onions. Sautee these until coated and reduce the temperature, allowing the onions to soften.
Finely chop the garlic, ginger and chilli (blitz this in a smaller blender if you have one) then add these to the onions, once they have started to lightly brown. Sautee this until the oil begins to separate and then add the chopped tomatoes, coriander-cumin powder, turmeric, chilli powder and 1 tsp of salt. Allow this to cook until the tomatoes break down and you begin to create a sauce. If it becomes too dry at any stage, simply add some warm water.
Now that your tomato base is cooked, keep aside 1/4 for your mushrooms and add the remaining 3/4 to your cooked dal stirring in 1 tsp of salt and a squeeze of lemon to taste.
In a small pan, heat the remaining teaspoon of sunflower oil then add the curry leaves and once they begin to sizzle, mix in the remaining 1/4 of the tomato sauce and the mushrooms. Cook for about 5 minutes until the mushrooms have softened, but still have a bite to them. While this is cooking, pop the broccolini into the oven for 15 minutes.
In to the dal, add the cooked mushrooms, chopped kale and a good grind of black pepper, finally checking for seasoning and add lemon and/or salt to taste.
To serve, ladle the Dal into bowls laying the broccolini on top and if you have some balsamic cream, add a drizzle and enjoy!
