Leamington food and drink review: 44 Cafe Bar Bistro is 'a recommended port of call'

Oliver Williams visited the Clarendon Street bar and eatery’s new menu and found the food to be tasty and the staff friendly and attentive making the venue a recommended port of call to grab a bite to eat if on an evening out in the town centre.

44 Cafe Bar Bistro on Leamington. Picture supplied.

Nestled on the edge of Leamington’s central suburban area and the heart of the town’s retail and nighttime economy, 44 Cafe Bar Bistro is a highly recommended port of call to grab a bite to eat if you’re on an evening out in the town centre.

The Clarendon Street venue, previously Case Valle, is under new ownership by Gavin Leach and Rob Singleton of the Windmill Hill Brewing Company, who have put their own stamp on the business to convert it to a vibrant café in the daytime, bistro into the evening and high quality drinks spot at night.

Windmill Hill sells its ales at the venue and I was impressed by the samples I tried of their crisp lager, smooth IPA and punchy porter.

The interior of 44 Cafe Bar Bistro in Leamington. Picture supplied.

To complement these ales, 44 has launched a new menu which consists a variety of dishes including small plates, tapas, pizzas, steaks and burgers.

Having whet our appetites with succulent king prawns and crispy calamari from the small plates menu we next tucked into a vegan burger and fried chicken burger.

Both were very tasty, juicy and not at all stodgy in the way burgers can be.

For desert we had a delightfully sweet and light biscotti cheesecake.

The interior of 44 Cafe Bar Bistro in Leamington. Picture supplied.

44’s ales and food made for a lovely experience and its friendly and attentive staff Craig, Luke and Niamh further enhanced this.

The tasty burgers at 44 Cafe Bar Bistro in Leamington. Picture by Kasia Bluy.