Leamington Indian restaurant Kayal wins a Good Food Award
Leamington Indian restaurant Kayal has won a Good Food Award.
It was awarded a prestigious Bluer Ribbon recently.
Kayal has said: “This further solidifies our commitment to delivering authentic South Indian cuisine and exceptional dining experiences.
"This latest accolade inspires us to continue representing Kerala’s rich culinary heritage and delivering memorable experiences to our guests.”
Kayal in Leamington is part of small chain of restraunts which also has branches in Nottingham, Leicester and West Byfleet.
For more information visit https://www.kayalrestaurant.com/