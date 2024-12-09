Leamington Indian restaurant scoops three more awards for the year
Leamington Indian restaurant Kayal has scooped three further prestigious industry awards this year.
In November, the Regent Street restaurant won a Blue Ribbon Good Food Award.
And it has now been awarded Regional Restaurant of the year 2024 and South Indian Restaurant of the year by the Asian Food and Restaurant Awards and South Indian Restaurant of the Year by The English Curry Awards 2024.
Manager Jithu Paul said: “It’s truly an incredible achievement to receive three prestigious awards in one night, especially from different award functions.”