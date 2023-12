But the good news is that the vast majority of venues across Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth were awarded five stars

New food hygiene ratings have been given to a number of establishments in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth.

The good news is that the majority of them were awarded five stars, the highest rating possible.

However, two places received a zero rating - and one of them got two zero ratings in separate two inspections just a few weeks apart.

Here are the latest ratings:

• Rated 5: Whittle’s at Binswood at Whittles Restaurant And Bistro Binswood Hall, Binswood Avenue, Leamington; rated on October 2

• Rated 5: Meraki at 95-99 Regent Street, Leamington; rated on September 27

• Rated 5: Albion Street Kitchen at 83 Albion Street, Kenilworth; rated on September 26

• Rated 5: Two Brothers at 26b Market Place, Warwick; rated on September 20

• Rated 5: Brunswick Hub at Brunswick Healthy Living Centre, Shrubland Street, Leamington Spa; rated on September 15

• Rated 5: Cow Patch Cafe Kenilworth RFC Playing Field at Kenilworth Rugby Football Club, Glasshouse Lane, Kenilworth; rated on September 14

• Rated 5: Yummy Cakes by Ewelina at Warwick Boat Club, 33 Mill Street, Warwick; rated on September 13

• Rated 5: Kenilworth Wardens Sports Club at Kenilworth Wardens Cricket Club, Glasshouse Lane, Kenilworth; rated on September 27

• Rated 5: Racing Club Warwick FC at Racing Club Fc, Hampton Road, Warwick; rated on September 19

• Rated 5: Avenue Bowls Club at Avenue Bowling Club, Avenue Road, Leamington; rated on September 13

• Rated 5: Bar and Block at Premier Inn, 154-156 Parade, Leamington; rated on September 13

• Rated 5: The Chip Shed at Shop 3 Radio House, Swan Street, Warwick; rated on September 20

• Rated 5: Millenium Food Group Ltd at 16-18 High Street, Leamington; rated on September 19

• Rated 5: Little Monkeys Fun House at Cape Industrial Estate, Cattell Road, Cape Industrial Estate; rated on October 10

• Rated 5: Orange Tree at The Orange Tree, Birmingham Road, Baddesley Clinton; rated on October 10

• Rated 5: Baxterstorey at Severn Trent Academy at Hawksley Point, St Martins Road, Stoneleigh; rated on October 4

• Rated 5: Dough & Brew at 45 Brook Street, Warwick; rated on October 4

• Rated 5: Satkaar @ Sikh Cultural & Sports Community Centre, Queensway, Leamington; rated on September 6

• Rated 5: Foresters Arms at Forresters Arms, 47 Crompton Street, Warwick; rated on October 6

• Rated 5: New Bowling Green at Bowling Green Inn, 13 St Nicholas Church Street, Warwick; rated on October 4

• Rated 5: Leamington Spa Sailing Club Ltd at Willes Meadow, Leamington; rated on October 3

• Rated 5: Royal Leamington Spa Bowling Club at Leamington Spa Bowling Club, Archery Road, Leamington; rated on October 3

• Rated 5: Fizzy Moon Brewhouse Limited at Voodoo, 35 Regent Street, Leamington; rated on October 13

• Rated 5: 44-Cafe-Bar-Bistro at 44 Clarendon Street, Leamington; rated on October 11

• Rated 5: Milk and Mocha at 43 Warwick Road, Kenilworth; rated on October 11

• Rated 5: Murphys Bar at Murphys, 33 Regent Street, Leamington; rated on October 11

• Rated 5: Paw Paw at Shop, 40 West Street, Warwick; rated on October 11

• Rated 5: Black Pug at Millwright Arms, 69 Coten End, Warwick; rated on October 25

• Rated 5: Gather & Gather by CH&CO Catering Ltd at National Grid at Warwick Technology Park, Gallows Hill, Warwick; rated on October 19

• Rated 5: Baserri at 16 Park Street, Leamington; rated on October 18

• Rated 5: Le Bistrot Pierre at 28 Park Street, Leamington; rated on October 18

• Rated 5: Villa Capri at 33-39 Regent Grove, Leamington; rated on October 18

• Rated 5: Bar Angeli at 5 Livery Street, Leamington; rated on October 11

• Rated 5: Grace & Vine at 6 Guy Street, Leamington; rated on October 11

• Rated 5: Greggs Plc at 19-21 Parade, Leamington; rated on October 19

• Rated 5: Mulan Chinese Takeaway at 78 Priory Road, Kenilworth; rated on October 19

• Rated 5: Wedg-NOSH Food Co. at Unit 1, Welton Road, Warwick; rated on October 27

• Rated 5: Lion at The Lion, 35 Warwick Road, Kenilworth; rated on July 11

• Rated 5: Nonnas Kitchen; rated on November 2

• Rated 5: The Drawing Board at Newbold Bar And Brasserie, 18 Newbold Street, Leamington; rated on November 28

• Rated 5: Foresters Arms at Forresters Arms, 47 Crompton Street, Warwick; rated on November 27

• Rated 5: Alderson House (Warwick) Ltd at Alderson House, 23 High Street, Warwick; rated on November 21

• Rated 5: Sydenham Balti 'n' Pizza at 7 Stanley Court, Leamington; rated on November 16

• Rated 5: Eurest c/o Royal Mail @ Parcelforce International at Parcelforce Worldwide, Siskin Parkway West, Middlemarch Business Park; rated on November 10

• Rated 5: Hope & Anchor at 41 Hill Street, Leamington; rated on November 9

• Rated 5: Sushi Gourmet at Sainsburys Supermarket Leamington Shopping Park, Tachbrook Park Drive, Warwick; rated on November 14

• Rated 5: Jam Jam Boomerang at Woodhams Road, Baginton; rated on November 23

• Rated 5: Children's Play Village at Former Rugby Club, Hampton Road, Warwick; rated on November 21

• Rated 5: The Dice Box at 12 Victoria Terrace, Leamington; rated on November 16

• Rated 5: Caffe Nero at 72 Regent Street, Leamington; rated on November 14

• Rated 5: Moorings at Myton at The Moorings, Myton Road, Leamington; rated on November 14

• Rated 5: Baabzi at 35 Coten End, Warwick; rated on November 16

• Rated 5: The Oak, 27 Coten End, Warwick; rated on November 21

• Rated 4: Vivaanta at 54 West Street, Warwick; rated on October 11

• Rated 4: Beausale Club at School Lane, Beausale; rated on October 11

• Rated 4: Jambavan at 6 Castle Street, Warwick; rated on October 19

• Rated 4: Star and Garter, 4-6 Warwick Street, Leamington; rated on October 31

• Rated 4: Costa Coffee, 43 Parade, Leamington; rated on October 24

• Rated 4: Rose And Crown at 30 Market Place, Warwick; rated on September 6

• Rated 4: Good Foods House at 3 Stanley Court, Sydenham; rated on September 6

• Rated 4: Rustiq Restaurant, 50 Warwick Street, Leamington; rated on September 13

• Rated 3: Welcome Chinese Takeaway at 2a Reardon Court, Warwick; rated on September 6

• Rated 3: The Light Apron at Dakota House, Coventry Road, Baginton; rated on September 21

• Rated 2: Fleur De Lys, Lapworth Street, Lowsonford, Henley-in-Arden; rated on October 23.

• Rated 2: Starbucks at Budbrooke Services South at Budbrooke Services South, Warwick Bypass, Warwick; rated on October 26

• Rated 2: Green Man at 168 Warwick Road, Kenilworth; rated on October 11

• Rated 2: Habano, 48 Warwick Street, Leamington; rated on August 31.

• Rated 0 (twice): GS Chicken and Chips at 5 Clemens Street, Leamington; rated on September 6. And it was rated zero again after an inspection on October 9.