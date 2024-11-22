Libertine Burger launches treasure hunt with a festive feel in run-up to Christmas

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Food-lovers can get into the Christmas spirit thanks to a treasure hunt with a festive feel from local burger brand Libertine Burger.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Libertine Burger, which has restaurants in Leamington Spa, Rugby and Stratford-upon-Avon, is hiding a Christmas present around the three towns every day from December 1st to Christmas Eve (December 24th), giving everyone a chance to get their hands on a tasty treat.

Each day the award-winning burger brand will post a video on their Instagram account (@libertineburger) of the box being hidden, giving clues so people can race to find the prize. When they find the gift - which takes the form of a beautifully-wrapped burger box - they’ll be able to redeem the token inside for a free Libertine Burger at one of the three restaurants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The boxes give people the chance to sample Libertine’s new £10 gift for this festive season - perfect for stocking fillers and Secret Santa. The boxes, which are entirely plastic-free, resemble a charming Christmas present, complete with Libertine ribbon. The ‘burger’ inside can be flipped over to reveal a token that can be redeemed for a burger at any of Libertine’s shops.

People in Warwickshire should be on the lookout for festive gifts thanks to a treasure hunt from Libertine Burger.

Libertine Burger founder Charles Harris said: "We’re already getting in the Christmas spirit here at Libertine, and this year we want to do something fun to give back to our loyal customers across Warwickshire, as well as to showcase our fab new £10 gifts.

“Each day we’ll be hiding one of our gifts, with a clue on social media to help people find it, and by doing it across 24 days, there’s a good chance that if you get involved you could get your hands on a free burger.

“We decided to launch these special £10 gifts as they’re perfect for stocking fillers or Secret Santa gifts as well as offering something a bit different when you’re looking for the perfect present. And as well as being a great way of gifting a burger, you’re also helping to reduce plastic waste this Christmas as these gifts are completely plastic-free and fully recyclable.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The £10 gifts are available in Libertine shops and on the Libertine app for collection or delivery, as well as via at Libertine website for postal delivery. They are only available for a limited time this festive season, and once bought, are valid until February 1st 2025.

Libertine Burger launched in 2017 and has gone on to become a staple on the street food scene. As well as its restaurants and a food truck that tours the UK’s biggest festivals, the business - whose headquarters is in Leamington Spa - serves up over a thousand takeaway burgers each week from its sites in Warwickshire as well as sending its burger kits across the country so people can enjoy them in their own homes.

Libertine’s perfect patties have also seen the brand make it to the finals of both the British Street Food Awards and the Street Food Championships in 2021, as well as the Just Eat awards. It is also a regular at the National Burger Awards and featured in the Champion of Champions contest this year, as well as taking silver in the Taste of the West Midlands category in the 2024 West Midlands Tourism Awards, which celebrate the region’s visitor attractions and venues.