Orange Wine is said to be the wine of autumn 🍷

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lidl has launched Orange Sunset - priced at £7.99

Orange Wine was a huge hit among wine lovers last year

I tried it for the first time and did not enjoy

I am wine’s number one fan, and like to have a different type of wine to suit each season.

I enjoy a white during spring, rosé in the summer, and red in wintertime. However, despite autumn being my favourite season of the year, I’ve never had a wine for it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Welcome, orange wine. With a colour that reflects the autumnal vibe, I thought this could be the staple of the cosy season.

Orange wine became a huge hit with wine lovers last year, but I had actually never got around to trying it, until today.

I tried Lidl's orange wine | Adobe Stock / Holly Allton

Lidl launched its very own orange wine named Orange Sunset on Thursday September 25, and kindly sent me a bottle to try for myself.

Sadly, though, I wasn’t a fan of it and will not be drinking it again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First of all, the bottle is absolutely gorgeous. With a simplistic yet classy label, the 75cl bottle is very presentable and the colour of the wine is the perfect shade of orange.

Priced at only £7.99 per bottle, it is also certainly great value for money.

Once poured into a glass, I took a sniff of the wine and was taken aback at how strong it smelled. With an alcohol percentage of 11.5%, it isn’t surprising that the drink is strong but it seemed to be the main scent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I could not pick up any other notes, and when I took a sip I had the same experience with taste. The strength of the drink reminded me of whiskey - which I also tend not to enjoy.

I do think that if strong, whiskey-inspired wines are your thing then chances are you will absolutely love Lidl’s Orange Sunset.

But personally for me, I didn’t enjoy it. I found the taste to be too strong for my liking, with no other flavours to distract from the strength.

Given that this is my first time trying orange wine, I am not sure if that particular type of wine isn’t my kind of thing or if it’s just Lidl’s Orange Sunset I’m not particularly fond of.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’d be interested in trying other supermarket versions to see if that is the case, but having tried Lidl wine in the past and enjoying it - it may just be that orange wine is not the glass of wine for me.

Other UK supermarkets have launched versions of orange wine. You can read about Aldi’s new Austrian Orange wine here.