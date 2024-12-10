Look inside recently reopened village pub near Rugby after major refurbishment

The Olde Coach House in Ashby St Ledgers, reopened in November, following a refurbishment, after the former farmhouse sat empty since for around two years.

Now owned by Freespirit Pubs, a company that has been operating five additional pubs and bars across Warwickshire, Oxfordshire, and Northamptonshire since 2019, the venue, which is also a hotel, has undergone a makeover, and has proved a success since reopening.

A spokesman from the pub said: “The opening of The Old Coach House was a great success, with fantastic support from the village and beyond.

"While we had a few hiccups, as any new opening does, we’ve smoothed them out and are now settling into our rhythm.

"We’re incredibly excited for what’s ahead and so grateful for the amazing support we’ve received from everyone!”

Some of the building’s original fireplaces, beams, and exposed brickwork are preserved for their historic value. However, staff have also included modern amenities, such as a completely remodelled kitchen.

Along with a selection of craft beer, cask ale, wine, and cocktails behind the bar, The Olde Coach House takes pride in its new seasonal menu of locally sourced produce and ingredients, including meat, poultry, and dairy.

The pub is taking bookings for New Year’s Eve this year and Valentines Day and Mother’s Day next year.

Take a look at the pictures below to see inside the recently refurbished Northamptonshire village pub.

1 . Refurbishment at The Olde Coach House The country pub in Ashby St Ledgers reopened in November, following a major makeover, after standing empty for two years. Photo: Sherwood Visuals

