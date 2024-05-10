Many 5-stars but sadly two 1-star ratings feature in latest food hygiene scores for Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth
The good news is that the majority of the places inspected received top marks
The latest food hygiene scores make encouraging reading for Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth- but two places did score a one-star rating.
But let's take the positives - the inspectors gave out many five-star ratings to our restaurants, cafes, pubs and takeways.
Here are the latest scores:
- Rated 5: Indian Ark at Simply Simpsons, 101-103 Warwick Road, Kenilworth; rated on April 18
- Rated 5: The Fox And Vivian at 32 Clarendon Avenue, Leamington Spa; rated on April 18
- Rated 5: McDonalds Restaurant at Mcdonalds Restaurant, 34 Parade, Leamington Spa; rated on April 17
- Rated 5: Hill Close Gardens Tearoom at Hill Close Gardens Visitor Centre, Bread And Meat Close, Warwick; rated on April 16
- Rated 5: The Hub Cafe at 10 Lake View House, Wilton Drive, Warwick; rated on April 24
- Rated 5: The Old Library at 13 Bath Street, Leamington Spa; rated on April 19
- Rated 5: Tartine at 30 Regent Street, Leamington Spa; rated on April 18
- Rated 5: The Potting Shed Cafe at The Potting Shed, Mill Hill, Baginton; rated on April 18
- Rated 5: Rising Sun at 6 Lansdowne Street, Leamington Spa; rated on March 14
- Rated 5: Almanack at The Almanack, 89 Abbey End, Kenilworth; rated on April 30
- Rated 5: Caffe Nero at Unit K Shires Retail Park, Tachbrook Park Drive, Warwick; rated on April 24
- Rated 5: Brixton Yoga Project at 22 Binswood Street, Leamington Spa; rated on April 17
- Rated 5: Copacabana at Glasshouse, 38 Warwick Street, Leamington Spa; rated on February 23
- Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at 118 Regent Street, Leamington Spa; rated on April 30
- Rated 5: Waf Waf Cafe at 75 Warwick Street, Leamington Spa; rated on April 18
- Rated 5: McDonalds at Mcdonalds Restaurant, Queensway, Leamington Spa; rated on April 17
- Rated 5: Green Man, Warwick Road, Kenilworth; rated on April 15.
- Rated 5: Subway, 37 Abbey End, Kenilworth; rated on January 16.
- Rated 4: Classic Catering, at Warks Exhibition Centre, Fosse Way, Leamington; rated on March 15.
- Rated 4: Trof, at 39 Russell Street, Leamington; rated on March 15.
- Rated 4: Indiana Joes at The River Cross, 204 Emscote Road, Warwick; rated on March 14
- Rated 4: Hatton Adventure World, at Hatton Craft Centre, Dark Lane, Hatton; rated on March 12.
- Rated 3: Rising Sun at 6 Lansdowne Street, Leamington Spa; rated on March 14
- Rated 3: Hill Top Farm Shop and Cafe, Fosse Way, Hunningham; rated on February 29.
- Rated 3: Stephen Cluff Catering, at Wedgnock Rifle Range, Wedgnock Lane, Warwick; rated on March 3.
- Rated 2: Plough & Harrow, Whitnash; rated on March 19
- Rated 2: Pastelaria Portuguesa, at 57 Coten End, Warwick; rated on March 13
- Rated 1: Lina Bistro, 43a Clemens Street, Leamington; rated on March 5.
- Rated 1: Full House Chinese Restaurant, 86 Warwick Road, Kenilworth; rated on March 14.