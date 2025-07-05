Here is all you need to know about McDonald’s legendary breakfast 🥞

McDonald’s serves a range of breakfast options

Breakfast is served until 11am

Iconic menu items include the Sausage & Egg McMuffin

A breakfast from McDonald’s can be a delicious way to start your day, with plenty of options to choose from including the popular Sausage & Egg McMuffin, pancakes and more.

Here is everything you need to know about McDonald’s breakfast, including what is currently on the menu, current offers and deals and what time it is available in-store.

What is on McDonald’s UK breakfast menu?

McDonald’s breakfast menu includes a range of wraps, rolls, muffins, pancakes and more.

Here is a full list of every breakfast item on McDonald’s menu:

Breakfast Wrap with Ketchup

Breakfast Wrap with Brown Sauce

Breakfast Roll with Ketchup

Breakfast Roll with Brown Sauce

Bacon Roll with Tomato Ketchup

Bacon Roll with Brown Sauce

Double Bacon & Egg McMuffin

Sausage & Egg McMuffin

Bacon & Egg McMuffin

Double Sausage & Egg McMuffin

Egg & Cheese McMuffin

Muffin with Jam

Cheesy Bacon Flatbread

Pancakes & Syrup

Pancakes & Sausage with Syrup

Hash Brown

Porridge

Porridge with Sugar

Porridge with Strawberry Jam

Porridge with Lyle’s Golden Syrup

Flahavan’s Quick Oats

Melon Chunks

What time is McDonald’s breakfast available?

Breakfast at McDonald’s UK begins at the opening hour of the location and ends at 11am.

For McDonald’s locations that operate a 24-hour service, breakfast is served from 6am until 11am.

Breakfast hours remain the same seven days a week, Monday to Sunday.

For more information, please visit the McDonald’s UK website.

