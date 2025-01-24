McDonald's announces new UK menu including the return of fan-favourites - full list

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

McDonald’s UK has announced its February food menu

Fan favourites will be making a return alongside a brand-new drink

A Valentine’s Day inspired pie will be on the menu, which combines white chocolate and raspberry

McDonald’s gas announced a brand-new February food menu, which will include the return of fan favourites as well as new things to try.

Launching on Wednesday February 12, the new food menu will include burgers, desserts, and sides as well as a brand-new drink.

The fan favourite Philly Cheese Stack is making a comeback, after customers demanded its return. McDonald’s cheesiest beef burger will be available on its menu until Tuesday May 6.

The Philly Cheese Stack features two beef patties, topped with cheese sauce and cheese slices as well as crispy onions, in a toasted bun.

The Mozzarella Dippers are also back alongside a Salsa dip, available until Tuesday March 25, as a 3-piece packet or 9-piece sharebox.

Despite the return of the Philly Cheese Stack, the McCrispy BBQ Smokehouse will remain on the menu until Tuesday May 6, which is made up of chicken breast fillet in a crispy coating, with smoky BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, red onion and lettuce in a sourdough-style sesame topped bun.

The Katsu Chicken One, which includes either crispy or grilled chicken coated in a katsu sauce and wrapped in a warm tortilla is also still available, and can be purchased for only £1.99 on Wednesdays.

In the McFlurry range, a Mars version will be arriving, which is made of soft dairy ice cream swirled with crunchy chocolate nougat pieces and topped with caramel sauce. The Mars McFlurry will be available until Tuesday March 25.

However, there is also a new dessert on the scene. As February is the month which includes Valentine’s Day, McDonald’s has launched a Raspberry and White Chocolate Pie. The pie has a crispy pink pastry which is filled with white chocolate ganache and a raspberry compote, available until Tuesday May 6.

One thing that isn’t going anywhere though is the Tropicana Apple Juice, which will be joining McDonald’s menu as a permanent drink option.

