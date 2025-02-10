Michelin Guide 2025: Live ceremony updates as new Michelin star restaurants in UK and Ireland to be announced

By Holly Allton, Paul Trainer
Published 10th Feb 2025, 12:35 BST
Michelin Guide UK and Ireland is announcing its new Stars and other awards for 2025.

The Michelin Guide Ceremony for Great Britain and Ireland is taking place tonight - celebrating the finest restaurants and announcing new Stars.

The event, which is being held at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum in Glasgow, will announce the new and returning Michelin Stars for 2025 to an invited audience of top chefs and industry figures.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bib Gourmands, Green Stars and Special Awards will also be announced in the 2025 Guide.

We're bringing you live coverage of the ceremony this evening - scroll down for the latest updates on the top restaurants in your city.

Live updates from Michelin ceremony as 2025 guide is announced

Mon, 10 Feb, 2025, 12:20 BST

Welcome to our coverage of the Michelin Guide 2025

Welcome to our live coverage of the Michelin Guide 2025.

The countdown is on for tonight’s ceremony, which will reveal the new MICHELIN Stars, Bib Gourmands, Green Stars and Special Awards.

The ceremony is set to kick off at 6pm and you can watch it live on YouTube.

Our reporters at GlasgowWorld will be bringing you live coverage from the star-studded event. Stay tuned on this page for updates.

Mon, 10 Feb, 2025, 12:40 BST

Where are the awards being held?

The Michelin Guide Ceremony for Great Britain & Ireland 2025 is set to take place at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery & Museum in Glasgow.

The museum opened in 1901 and is a firm favourite with local people and visitors - with stunning architecture. It's closing to visitors at 3pm today, ahead of tonight's ceremony.

Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum in Glasgow, Scotlandplaceholder image
Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum in Glasgow, Scotland | Leonid Andronov - stock.adobe.com
Mon, 10 Feb, 2025, 14:10 BST

What do Michelin inspectors look for?

When awarding a restaurant with stars, Michelin inspectors have a restaurant rating criteria, which is made up of five main factors.

The five things that Michelin inspectors look for includes:

1. Quality of products

2. Mastery of flavour and cooking techniques

3. The personality of the chef represented in the dining experience

4. Harmony of the flavours

5. Consistency between inspectors’ visits

Visit the Michelin Guide website for more information on inspectors.

Mon, 10 Feb, 2025, 14:17 BST

The new stars for Great Britain and Ireland will be revealed at a ceremony in Glasgow beginning at 6pm tonight. This will reveal the restaurants that have been added to the roll-call of top food and drink destinations recommended by the guide.

Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of The Michelin Guide, commented: “We are absolutely thrilled to announce that, for the first time, The Michelin Guide Ceremony for Great Britain & Ireland will be presented from Scotland.

“The home of delicious produce, timeless culinary traditions and warm hospitality, Scotland, and more specifically the buzzing city of Glasgow, is a fitting location to celebrate the incredible gastronomic talent across the UK and the Republic of Ireland.

“The Michelin Guide team are hard at work preparing an event that will honour the passion, determination and skill of everyone who makes our industry so special.”

Mon, 10 Feb, 2025, 14:18 BST

Welcome to Glasgow

Bailie Annette Christie, Chair of Glasgow Life and Glasgow City Council Convenor for Culture, Sport and International Relations, has welcomed the event to the city, saying: “It is a huge honour for Glasgow to be hosting the Michelin Guide Ceremony for Great Britain & Ireland and for Scotland to stage, for the first time, this prestigious celebration of superb cuisine.

“Being able to welcome the internationally renowned event – and some of the biggest talents in British and Irish gastronomy – to our country and our city provides a fantastic opportunity to raise the profile of Scottish produce and culinary excellence, and to shine a spotlight on Glasgow’s outstanding and exciting food and drink scene. The incredible range and quality of the city’s unique offer, as well as the skills and passion of all those who make it so special for our residents and visitors to experience and enjoy, is something we take great pride in.”

Mon, 10 Feb, 2025, 14:19 BST

Scotland Food & Drink

Iain Baxter, Chief Executive of Scotland Food & Drink, one of the partners of the event tonight said: “The excitement building in Glasgow is palpable ahead of the premier event in the hospitality calendar – The Michelin Guide Ceremony.

“We are looking forward to welcoming the very best chefs and restaurateurs, as well as the journalists, influencers and partners, to sample Scotland’s world-renowned food and drink. Chefs both at home and abroad recognise the provenance, quality and tradition that creates our abundant larder and makes our produce so unique.

“This prestigious event will not only showcase Glasgow and Scotland to the culinary world as an outstanding location for produce,but also enhance Scotland's ambition to be a globally renowned food tourism destination, promoting the country's credentials to The Michelin Guide community in Scotland, the UK, and around the world.”

Mon, 10 Feb, 2025, 14:25 BST

The story from last year

The Michelin Stars for 2024 were announced at an awards ceremony in Manchester in February last year.

A total of 1,162 restaurants were included in the selection, with The Ledbury announced as the guide’s ninth Three Michelin Star restaurant in the UK and Ireland.

A further six restaurants were awarded Two Michelin Stars and there were 18 new One Star establishments.

Six restaurants were recognised with a Michelin Green Star for their commitment to sustainable gastronomy.

Tonight we find out the new selection and what restaurants have been added to the guide.

Mon, 10 Feb, 2025, 15:12 BST

Full list of UK Michelin stars in 2024 - ahead of tonight's ceremony

While we look forward to finding out which restaurants will be awarded in tonight’s ceremony, let’s take a look back at 2024.

Find the full list of UK Michelin stars in 2024 here.

Mon, 10 Feb, 2025, 17:07 BST

How to watch the Michelin ceremony live

The Michelin Guide ceremony for 2025 is set to begin at 6pm.

You can watch the ceremony live via Michelin’s livestream which will be streamed on YouTube.

Mon, 10 Feb, 2025, 17:31 BST

Take a look inside ahead of the ceremony

Our GlasgowWorld reporters have arrived at the Michelin ceremony.

Take a look inside of the Kelvingrove Art Gallery & Museum in Glasgow, which has been transformed to host the prestigious event.

placeholder image
Paul Trainer
Mon, 10 Feb, 2025, 18:13 BST

The awards have begun!

The awards have now begun, and in honour of Glasgow where the event is being held, a bagpiper has performed.

The Michelin Awards have begun!placeholder image
The Michelin Awards have begun! | Paul Trainer
Mon, 10 Feb, 2025, 18:17 BST

Susan Aitken takes to the stage

Leader of Glasgow City Council, Susan Aitken has been welcomed to the stage.

Aitken has expressed gratitude at being able to host the Michelin Guide for 2025 in Glasgow. She has also spoke passionately of Glasgow’s thriving culinary scene.

Mon, 10 Feb, 2025, 18:22 BST

Mairi Gougeon takes to the stage

The Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs, Land Reform and Islands, Mairi Gugeoson has encouraged restaurants to source Scottish produce as part of her speech.

Gugeoson also announced a scholarship with Scotland Food and Drink.

Mon, 10 Feb, 2025, 18:28 BST

Gwendel Poullennec extends heartfelt thanks

International Director of the Michelin Guide, Gwendal Poullennec has expressed heartfelt thanks to Scotland for hosting tonight’s ceremony.

Poullennec has also spoke of the importance of food in our lives.

Gwendal Poullennec, Michelin Guide International Director takes the stageplaceholder image
Gwendal Poullennec, Michelin Guide International Director takes the stage | Rosalind Erskine
Mon, 10 Feb, 2025, 18:32 BST

145 new additions

Presenter Amanda Stretton announced that there is 145 new additons to the Michelin Guide for 2025.

145 new additions to Michelinplaceholder image
145 new additions to Michelin | Paul Trainer
Mon, 10 Feb, 2025, 18:35 BST

Bib Gourmand

36 restaurants in Great Britain have been awarded a Bib Gourmand.

This includes 27 in England, two in Republic of Ireland, one in Wales, five in Scotland and one in Norhern Ireland.

Bib Gourmand's announced at Michelin Guideplaceholder image
Bib Gourmand's announced at Michelin Guide | Paul Trainer
Mon, 10 Feb, 2025, 18:38 BST

Mentor Chef Awards 2025

The Mentor Chef Award for 2025 has been awarded to Adam Byatt, from Trinity London.

Adam Byatt has won the Mentor Chef Award 2025.placeholder image
Adam Byatt has won the Mentor Chef Award 2025. | Liam Smillie
Mon, 10 Feb, 2025, 18:41 BST

Young Chef of the Year 2025

Adam Byatt has announced the winner of the Young Chef Award for 2025, Ash Valenzuela-Heegar from Riverine Rabbit in Birmingham.

Young Chef of the Year 2025placeholder image
Young Chef of the Year 2025 | Paul Trainer
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BoostMichelinRestaurantsGlasgow
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice