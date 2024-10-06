Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

National Curry week, an annual initiative which honours the nation’s favourite cuisine, celebrates and supports the Indian restaurant industry and raises money for poverty focused charities runs from this Monday (October 7) to Sunday October 13.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of that, Warwickshire World and The Courier are highlighting some of the best Indian restaurants in and around our towns.

To start this, Warwick Spice offered for us to review its takeaway offering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When I first visited the award-winning Smith Street curry house in October last year, I said it was easy to see why it had had 23 years of success.

Warwick Spice in Smith Street has been open for 24 years.

One year on, and it’s still serving the same great food cooked with the same level of care to delight diners whether they be enjoying it in the popular restaurant or in the comfort of their own home.

We had some chicken pakora and vegetable samosas for starters which went so well with the tray of chutneys and dips we had for our poppadums.

For my main I had a lovely, hot, sweet and sour chicken tikka pathia – a dish which one diner has claimed to be ‘the best he had tasted in 31 years’ and it was easy to see why.

My partner had an exquisite tandoori king prawn massala.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dishes at Warwick Spice. Credit: Everybody Smile Photography.

The menu politely asks customers to allow extra time for the preparation of this dish and I’ll wager all who try it think it is more than worth the wait.

With 24 years of success and counting under its belt, Warwick Spice is definitely one of Warwickshire’s finest Indian restaurants and well worth celebrating as part of National Curry Week.