New Asian-inspired menu with Michelin pedigree served up at Leamington hotel

A boutique hotel in Leamington is serving up a brand-new menu that has been designed by a chef with Michelin pedigree.

The Sencha menu boasts more than 20 items and is available to the general public inside the hotel’s Elan Spa between 12pm and 8pm seven days a week.

It is the first menu transformation since opening in 2017, which is popular with visitors to the hotel’s award-winning Elan Spa and those seeking a light bite to eat – and complements the hotel’s flagship 3 AA Rosette restaurant The Dining Room.

A selection of dishes from the new Sencha menu

The Sencha menu features small bites such as Korean Wings, which are floured and glazed in sticky Korean sauce along with spring onion, sesame, garlic, and ginger; while another option is a Japanese miso soup served with tofu and wakami.

A variation of Chinese buns - known as Bao – featuring different fillings such as pork, chicken and mushroom have also been introduced.

Mains feature blackened cod – which originates from the northern Pacific Ocean – served with spicy dashi noodle broth, chilli oil and lime; sweet teriyaki beef sirloin; pork belly ramen; and chicken katsu.

Visitors can now also enjoy a range of Japanese beverages – such as sencha green tea or a sencha sakura green tea with cherry blossom - or Chinese options including a rich, buttery wu yi oolong tea or the sweet, creamy, and spicy chocolate masala chai tea; as well as sparkling teas including saicho jasmine.

Mallory Court Hotel and Spa's Executive Head Chef, Keiron Stevens

Keiron Stevens, Executive Head Chef at Mallory Court Hotel and Spa, said: “I’m really excited to be able to put our own Mallory twist on a cuisine that is loved universally for its variety of dishes and flavours.

“The word “sencha” felt like a fitting name for the new concept, as it is a Japanese term for infusion, which is what we are hoping the strong flavours of our dishes will achieve with guests who will be pleasantly surprised with the new-look menu.

“The new menu also provides us with a good opportunity to incorporate produce that has been grown in our kitchen garden.

“The Sencha menu has really bolstered the wider food offering we now have at Mallory, as it complements our 3AA rosette fine dining restaurant, The Dining Room, which is renowned for serving up fine seasonal dishes.”

Josefine Blomqvist, General Manager at Mallory Court Hotel and Spa, added: “Our food offering has built up a loyal clientele both locally and from further afield over the years, and the new sencha concept has already started to receive great feedback from locals who are using the Elan Spa, through to hotel guests seeking a light bite to eat.

“Having an Executive chef with vast experience – combined with our own kitchen garden where we can grow our own ingredients for a variety of cuisines – really helps to set our menus apart as we look ahead to a busy summer.”