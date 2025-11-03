New Breakfast and Brunch takeaway opens in Bishop’s Itchington

Freshly made fluffy pancakes with berry compote, vanilla mascarpone and garnished with fresh berries

The wait is over - Bishop’s Brekkies officially opened its doors today, welcoming the first customers eager to enjoy delicious breakfasts and brunches to go in the heart of Bishop’s Itchington.

The new venture serves up a mouth-watering menu featuring everything from the classic Full English breakfast to eggs Benedict, fluffy pancakes, and more indulgent morning favourites - all freshly prepared and ready for takeaway.

At the helm is Head Chef Daniel, who brings nearly a decade of culinary experience from some of Warwickshire’s best-loved eateries - ranging from fine dining restaurants to gastro pubs and American-style diners. His passion for great food, generous portions, and quality ingredients shines through in every dish.

Located alongside Bishop’s Fryer, Bishop’s Brekkies offers both cash and card payments, and welcomes pre-orders by calling Bishop’s Fryer directly.

A delicious full English breakfast

Daniel said: “It’s been amazing to see the community turn out to support us on our first day. We wanted to create a place that offers great food made with care - the kind of breakfast that sets you up for the day, whether you’re grabbing it on the go or taking it home to enjoy.”

Bishop’s Brekkies is open daily for breakfast and brunch takeaway, with plans to expand its menu in the coming weeks.

For more information or to place an order, message 01926 614093.