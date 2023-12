New five star food hygiene ratings for many Rugby venues – but one place is given a zero rating

The vast majority received the highest possible rating

New food hygiene ratings have been given to a number of establishments in and around Rugby.

The good news is that the majority of them were awarded five stars, the highest rating possible.

However, a few received one stars - and one place even got a zero rating.

Here are the latest ratings:

• Rated 5: Titash Indian & Bangladeshi Cuisine Ltd at / 65 Church Street, Rugby, Warwickshire; rated on September 28

• Rated 5: Hatty Bakewell’s, Caldecott Park, Rugby; rated on September 18

• Rated 5: David Lloyd Leisure - Rugby at Crick Road; rated on September 13

• Rated 5: Chicco Di Caffe at 15 Bank Street, Rugby; rated on September 11

• Rated 5: Eternal Art and Tattoo Studio at 164 Lawford Road, New Bilton, Rugby; rated on August 30

• Rated 5: Houlton Biryani, Clifton; rated on November 10

• Rated 5: Pizza Vera at 266 Hillmorton Road, Rugby; rated on November 6

• Rated 5: Franklins Sandwich Shop at 38 Lawford Road, New Bilton, Rugby; rated on November 1

• Rated 5: The Stottie Shop at 23 Regent Street, Rugby; rated on November 1

• Rated 5: Subway at 13 Clifton Road, Rugby; rated on October 26

• Rated 5: The Platter Pantry; rated on October 19

• Rated 5: Rugby Riding Club, Ashlawn Road, Rugby; rated on September 13

• Rated 5: Brownsover Fish Bar, Hollowell Way, Brownsover, Rugby; rated on October 6

• Rated 5: Pumpkins Deli at 19a Broad Street, Brinklow; rated on September 25

• Rated 5: Pizza Delicious UK Ltd at 37 Clifton Road, Rugby; rated on September 13

• Rated 5: Caprinos Pizza at 68 Church Street, Rugby; rated on August 3

• Rated 5: Waterside, Crick Road, Hillmorton, Rugby; rated on October 30

• Rated 5: The Bank, 12 Bank Street, Rugby; rated on October 25

• Rated 5: Get Golfing CIO at Flat Ansty Golf Club, Brinklow Road, Ansty; rated on October 20

• Rated 5: Brewers Fayre, Central Park Drive, Rugby; rated on October 7

• Rated 5: The George at 2-4 The Green, Bilton, Rugby; rated on October 7

• Rated 5: Seven Stars at 40 Albert Square, Rugby; rated on September 30

• Rated 5: The Courthouse at 23 North Street, Rugby; rated on September 30

• Rated 5: The Queen's Diamond Jubilee Centre, Bruce Williams Way, Rugby; rated on November 17

• Rated 5: PB FLAMING GRILL at 36 North Street, Rugby; rated on November 9

• Rated 5: Sodexo Ltd at 1 Pretorian Way, Rugby; rated on November 3

• Rated 5: Cafe Vin Cinq at 25 High Street, Rugby; rated on November 1

• Rated 5: Huntsman Carvery at 20 The Square, Dunchurch; rated on November 1

• Rated 5: Jabbs Caterers Ltd. at Lime Tree Village, Cawston Lane, Dunchurch; rated on October 31

• Rated 5: Greggs (Applegreen) at Gibbett Cross Service Station, Watling Street, Churchover; rated on October 26

• Rated 5: Coombe Dessert Parlour at Coombe Abbey Country Park; rated on October 25

• Rated 5: The Lounge Kitchen & Bar at Clifton Cruisers, Clifton Wharf, Clifton Upon Dunsmore; rated on October 6

• Rated 5: Libertine Burger at Unit C Swan Centre, Chapel Street, Rugby; rated on September 30

• Rated 5: Pizza Express at 23 High Street, Rugby; rated on September 30

• Rated 5: Construction Catering; rated on November 30

• Rated 5: Caffe Nero at Unit C3 Elliots Field Retail Park, Leicester Road, Rugby; rated on November 29

• Rated 5: The Oak and Black Dog, Stretton-On-Dunsmore; rated on November 30

• Rated 5: Caldecott Arms, 15 Main Street, Long Lawford; rated on November 29

• Rated 5: The Shoulder of Mutton, Sawbridge Road, Grandborough; rated on November 24

• Rated 5: Subway, Central Park Drive, Bryant Road; rated on December 1

• Rated 5: Rugby Fish Bar at 42 Lawford Road, New Bilton, Rugby; rated on November 29

• Rated 4: Bewiched Coffee at 5 Chapel Street, Rugby; rated on August 31

• Rated 4: Blacksmith Arms, 19 High Street, Ryton-On-Dunsmore; rated on October 7

• Rated 4: Greek Zante Street at 6 North Street, Rugby; rated on October 10

• Rated 4: Grab ur Grub; rated on July 1

• Rated 4: The Friendly Inn, Main Street, Frankton; rated on September 13

• Rated 3: New Chinese Tonight at 41 Woodlands Road, Binley Woods; rated on October 12

• Rated 3: J's Takeaway, a takeaway at / 97 Albert Street, Rugby, Warwickshire; rated on October 27

• Rated 3: Red Lion, 53 High Street, Hillmorton, Rugby; rated on October 30.

• Rated 3: The Artizzan at 1 High Street, Rugby; rated on September 4

• Rated 2: Cafe Roj at 6 Chapel Street, Rugby; rated on October 12

• Rated 2: Maia Gelato & Cafe Italiano at 6-7 High Street, Rugby; rated on October 12

• Rated 2: Dine Contract Catering at London Electric Vehicle Company, Dc5 Prologis Park, Ryton On Dunsmore; rated on May 26

• Rated 1: Little Nibbles Cafe at 1 Chestnut House, North Street, Rugby; rated on September 30

• Rated 1: Bulls Head, Church Hill, Wolvey; rated on September 18

• Rated 1: Draycote Hotel and Whitefields Golf Club restaurant, Thurlaston, Warwickshire; rated on September 21.

• Rated 1: Fighting Cocks, Cymbeline Way, Bilton, Rugby; rated on October 7