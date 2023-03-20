New food hygiene ratings awarded to six places in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six places in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth.
The latest inspections took part over the past few weeks and have recently been released on the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The ratings are as follows, in order of stars (with five being the best):
• Rated 5: Smowkhaus at 106 Warwick Street, Leamington; rated on March 8
• Rated 5: The Gauntlet, Caesar Road, Kenilworth; rated on February 23
• Rated 5: Craving Kebabs at 25 Bath Street, Leamington; rated on February 9
• Rated 4: Vitsoe, Old Warwick Road, Leamington; rated on February 2
• Rated 4: Pete's Plaice at 2 Stanley Court, Sydenham Drive, Leamington; rated on February 2
• Rated 3: Chopsticks 21 at 19-21 Smith Street, Warwick; rated on February 2