New food hygiene ratings awarded to six places in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six places in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth.

The latest inspections took part over the past few weeks and have recently been released on the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The ratings are as follows, in order of stars (with five being the best):

Well done to Smowkhaus, The Gauntlet and Craving Kebabs who all scored five stars

• Rated 5: Smowkhaus at 106 Warwick Street, Leamington; rated on March 8

• Rated 5: The Gauntlet, Caesar Road, Kenilworth; rated on February 23

• Rated 5: Craving Kebabs at 25 Bath Street, Leamington; rated on February 9

• Rated 4: Vitsoe, Old Warwick Road, Leamington; rated on February 2

• Rated 4: Pete's Plaice at 2 Stanley Court, Sydenham Drive, Leamington; rated on February 2