Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Body of former St Helens rugby league star Bryn Hargreaves found in US
2 hours ago Members of RMT Union vote to accept pay offer from Network Rail
3 hours ago Gino D’Acampo quits ITV show over contract row
4 hours ago New Doctor Who multi-platform 60th anniversary story revealed
5 hours ago BBC Breakfast’s Nina Warhurst announces she is pregnant
6 hours ago AI chat bot ChatGPT reported down by multiple users

New food hygiene ratings awarded to six places in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth

Well done to Smowkhaus, The Gauntlet and Craving Kebabs who all scored five stars – the top rating

By The Newsroom
Published 20th Mar 2023, 15:27 GMT
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 15:27 GMT

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six places in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth.

The latest inspections took part over the past few weeks and have recently been released on the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The ratings are as follows, in order of stars (with five being the best):

Most Popular
Well done to Smowkhaus, The Gauntlet and Craving Kebabs who all scored five stars
Well done to Smowkhaus, The Gauntlet and Craving Kebabs who all scored five stars
Well done to Smowkhaus, The Gauntlet and Craving Kebabs who all scored five stars

• Rated 5: Smowkhaus at 106 Warwick Street, Leamington; rated on March 8

• Rated 5: The Gauntlet, Caesar Road, Kenilworth; rated on February 23

• Rated 5: Craving Kebabs at 25 Bath Street, Leamington; rated on February 9

• Rated 4: Vitsoe, Old Warwick Road, Leamington; rated on February 2

• Rated 4: Pete's Plaice at 2 Stanley Court, Sydenham Drive, Leamington; rated on February 2

• Rated 3: Chopsticks 21 at 19-21 Smith Street, Warwick; rated on February 2

LeamingtonKenilworthWarwickFood Standards Agency