New food hygiene ratings given to four places in Leamington and Warwick

The Food Standards Agency’s website scores restaurants, cafes, pubs and takeaways out of five, with five being the best.Following its latest inspections, here are its results:- Jambavan, at 6 Castle Street, Warwick was handed a two-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 19.- Jack's Shack, a takeaway at 3c Jury Street, Warwick was given a four-out-of-five food hygiene rating after assessment on October 19.- Tartine, at 30 Regent Street, Leamington was given a three-out-of-five food hygiene rating after assessment on October 11.- Gusto Ricco, at 65 Regent Street, Leamington, was given a four-out-of-five food hygiene rating after assessment on October 13.It means that of the Warwick district's 345 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 306 (89 per cent) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.