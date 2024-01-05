New food hygiene ratings released for Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth
and live on Freeview channel 276
The latest food hygiene ratings have been released for venues in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth.
Most of them received a five or a four star but the list does feature a one and two star rating.
Here are the ratings, from highest to lowest:
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: School Lane Fish Bar, at 101 School Lane, Kenilworth; rated on December 19
• Rated 5: Coffee & Chatz at St Michaels Hospital, St Michaels Road, Saltisford, Warwick; rated on December 20
• Rated 5: Art Kitchen, at 7 Swan Street, Warwick; rated on December 19
• Rated 5: China City, 8 West Street, Warwick; rated on December 7
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 4: Benjamin Satchwell pub, 112-114 Parade, Leamington; rated on November 14
• Rated 4: Pizza World, at 3 St Johns, Coten End, Warwick; rated on December 14
• Rated 4: Wild Boar at The Wild Boar, 27 Lakin Road, Warwick; rated on November 23
• Rated 3: Tiltyard Public House, 25 Leyes Lane, Kenilworth; rated on November 21
• Rated 2: Wah Kee at 50 High Street, Leamington; rated on November 23
• Rated 1: TearAByte at 2 High Street, Leamington; rated on November 23