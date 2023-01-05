New Greggs opening in Rugby... could that finally tempt its fashion partner Primark?

Rugby’s love of multiple choice when it comes to famous food outlets is getting a boost with Greggs preparing to open in the restaurant unit on the opposite side of the Elliott’s Field entrance from Nando’s.

No doubt about it... Greggs is on its way to Elliott's Field.

That unit has seen a variety of food businesses fail to survive but with Greggs’ runaway success showing no sign of slowing down, it seems the ideal candidate to make it work.

And on the back of its hugely popular tie-up with Primark for a range of clothing and accessories, no doubt speculation will take off again as to whether a new Greggs could finally tempt the fashion giant to town.

Advertisement

With a landmark Primark in the Owen and Owen building in Coventry, the pleas from Rugby have always fallen on deaf ears but the enthusiasm has never gone away.